While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
April 16-Assemblyman O'Donnell Virtual Town Hall on Education/Unemployment/Small Business, 10:15-11:15 a.m., call 888-398-2342, use access code 762189#.
April 16-Virtual Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Conclusion of Othello and Sonnets, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org/shakespeare.html.
April 16-Deforest Park Neighborhood Association Meeting, on Zoom, 7 p.m., https://zoom.us/j/976866912?pwd=b3dpZHRoV3kyZVYwR0lgeFdNQIREdz09, Meeting ID: 976866912, Password 656971.
April 16-Baile Rentero Selena Edition to Support Undocumented Neighbors on Libre's Zoom, 7 p.m., Zoom ID:572-388-257
April 23-30: Long Beach Public Library Stay at Home and Read Fundraiser, https://lbplfoundation.org/grapes.
April 25-26-Assistance League CAMEO Online Auction, 8 a.m.-Sat.-8 p.m. Sun., https://one.bidpal.net/cameo2020