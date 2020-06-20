Emerging Artists, a theater academy with locations in Long Beach and Torrance, has opened registrations for a socially distanced summer camp for children 3 to 10 years.
In Long Beach, parents can sign their youngsters up for up to three two-week sessions where participants learn about acting and musical theater using centralized themes.
Sessions available for sign up take place from Monday, June 22, through Friday, July 3, with the theme "Moana;" Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 17, with the theme "Mary Poppins;" and Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 14, with the theme "Mulan."
Each session has a morning (8:30 to 11 a.m.) and afternoon (noon to 3 p.m.) option, and each session will have no more than 10 students to maintain proper social distancing, a release said.
The cost per session is $210. For more information, or to register, go to emergingartistsmta.com, or email info@emergingartistsmta.com.