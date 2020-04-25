Do no harm.
That’s the central tenet of our new reality as teachers in the Long Beach Unified School District, where we will begin assigning Credit/No Credit grades through the end of the semester. “Do no harm” means that we’re not going to penalize our students for circumstances that are beyond their ability to control and our ability to mitigate. It’s an acknowledgement of the inequity inherent in the distance learning system, and a reminder to us all that this moment that we’re in is significantly different than anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.
Whenever there’s a huge paradigm shift, I think it’s human nature to try to hang on to the old framework as much as possible, sometimes long after it really makes sense. When districts across the country started indicating that Credit/No Credit was the way education was going, I saw a lot of responses that seemed to have trouble accepting that education in the time of COVID is experiencing a significant shift.
I read the same comments over and over: What about my child’s GPA? What about students for whom working towards an A is their primary motivation? Why should a student work hard when their report card will end up looking the same as someone who skated by on the bare minimum? Isn’t this just another “participation trophy” that will make the next generation weak and flabby?
I don’t want to sound dismissive of these questions and concerns from students and families. After all, I was a student for longer than I’ve been a teacher, and I remember chasing the 4.0 and the competitive university admission. I was someone who studied for an extra credit quiz just to give myself a little wiggle room in case I fell to an A-. And I won’t say that I never looked sideways at my classmates and friends who were content with mere passing grades.
I’m proud of the hard work that I did as an LBUSD student, and I’m proud of my students now who are working hard towards the same goals. But my years in front of a classroom have taught me quite a bit about privilege in education. In my little bungalow at Jordan, I’m able to control for quite a few variables, but even there I know that equity of access is a goal I’ll never completely achieve. When we left campus on March 13, all of that control went out the window. The challenge for us now, as educators in the time of COVID-19, is to guide our own thoughts and those of the internet commenters to new questions:
What about the student with no reliable internet access? What about the student whose parents are not home? What about the students who are caring for family members, or who cannot find a quiet space in their home to work? What about the ones who are struggling with fear of the same instability we’re all living through? What about those for whom school was a lifeline, a few hours of security in an otherwise chaotic young life?
There will undoubtedly be some students who will receive credit for my second semester English classes under this system who would have otherwise failed. There are valedictorians who will feel cheated that their report cards will look indistinguishable from those of classmates who worked and sacrificed much less. But there are so many more families for whom this system will be a relief when they need it most.
We will be flexible instead of insisting on a rigid system that does not fit this moment. We will do no harm and, I believe, the next generation will be stronger for the example that we set.