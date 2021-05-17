The outlook for summer camps is a big improvement over last year although the choices are still somewhat limited. Camps are offered with in-person options as well as a combination of in-person and virtual sessions from the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine.
Parks Director Brent Dennis said in a release, “This exciting hybrid model is an alternative to more traditional programming that caters to both residents who are more comfortable recreating at home and those who want to enjoy the park setting.
This information as accurate as press time. Circumstances continue to change as we recover from the pandemic, so it might be a good idea to check the organizations listed below for any recent updates.
DEPARTMENT OF PARKS RECREATION AND MARINE
Activities from the Parks Department will be a combination of in-person and virtual activities. Where appropriate, the department will practice COVID-19 safety protocols including health screenings for participants and staff, limiting the number of participants, cleaning and sanitizing facilities and requiring face coverings if those restrictions are still in place.
Mobile Recess Trucks will operate weekday afternoons from 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 21-Aug. 27 bringing supplies and equipment for ages 5-14. Advance registration is required. Go to https://www.longbeach.gov/park/recreation-programs/free-and-low-cost-youth-programs/mobile-recess. The locations are as follows.
Monday and Wednesday: Hellman Street between Orange Avenue and Cerritos Avenue; 11th Street between Dawson Avenue and St. Louis Avenue and 67th Way between Orcutt Avenue and Muriel Avenue.
Tuesday and Thursday: 17th Street between Henderson Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, 8th Street between Gladys Avenue and Freeman Avenue and Jackson Street Between Orange Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
Friday: 23rd Street between Cedar Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, Parade Street between Harbor Avenue and Fashion Avenue and Burton Chace Park, located at Market Street and Dairy Avenue.
In-person day camps run daily from June 21-Aug. 27. Activities will be COVID-19 safe and will include crafts, physical fitness, enrichment activities and more. The fee is $30 for those attending 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $50 for those attending 9 a.m-4 p.m.
Free Combination Hybrid Virtual/In-Person Day Camps also run June 21-Aug. 27. Camp runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at home and Tuesdays and Thursday at Heartwell Park, 5801 E. Parkcrest. For ages 5-14.
To register for day camps, call 562-570-3150 for go to https://www.longbeach.gov/park/recreation-programs/programs-and-classes/youth-and-teen-programs/summer-camps/
Youth Recreation Classes (virtual and outdoor) run June 21-Aug. 27 is for ages kindergarten through teens. There’s a preschool Spanish language class, sports classes, “mad science,” cooking and a good driving class. Call 562-570-3111 or go to https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lbparks/activity/search.
Learn to Swim Classes will be available at the Belmont Plaza Pool, King Park
Pool and Silverado Pool. Class levels are Pre-K, Grades 1-6 and Parent and Child. Go to www.LBParks.org.
Participating parks include Admiral Kidd Park, Bayshore Park, Bixby Park, Cesar Chavez Park, Colorado Lagoon, Coolidge Park, Drake Park, El Dorado West, Park, McBride Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Orizaba Park, Pan American Park, Ramona Park, Scherer Park, Silverado Park, Somerset Park, Stearns Champions Park, Veterans Park, Wardlow Park and Whaley Park.
INTERNATIONAL CITY THEATRE
ICT has two, two-week virtual Youth Conservatory sessions this summer with a new teacher, Shelly Burkert, who had been working in ICT’s third-grade program and the conservatory. These workshops feature instre4uction in acting, playwriting and storytelling.
The Summer Fun program for grades 2-5 and starts July 5. The Odyssey, A Person Journey program for ages 6-10 starts July 19. The price is $200 per child. Use the code SUMMER25 and get 25% off until June 1.Call 562-495-4595, ext. 100 or go to www.ictlongbeach.org/syc
YWCA
YMCA Boys and Girls Summer Camp each week starting June 21 with the last session starting Aug. 23. Camps are $240 weekly ($220 for members) which includes breakfast and lunch. Scholarships are available.
Hours are 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mornings include outdoor activities and afternoons focus on arts and crafts, reading and journaling. There are different themes each week such as Carnival Crazed, Tik Tok Dance, Disney, “Splashtacular” and STEM Overload.
Camps are offered for the following age groups.
Explorers (entering kindergarten and grade 1) giving younger campers a chance to experience everything.
Buccaneers (grades 2 and 3) which is a step up to “big kids” camps.
Pioneer (grades 4 and 5) where campers become role models for younger campers while learning what character means.
X-TREME (Grades 6-9). Campers learn to embody the character values of the YMCA and have 3 swim days in addition to their park activities.
Counselor in Training (CIT) (Grades 10-12) CITS are given the skills to become counselors. To register, go to www.lbymca.org/fairfield-day-camp.
CSULB
California State University Long Beach’s offerings are limited this summer. Camp Nugget will be virtual, but the Dirtbags and Women’s Indoor Volleyball and Men’s Volleyball are offering in-person activities. This information is accurate as of our print deadline. Some plans are still up in the air. For the latest information, go to www.web.csulb.edu/programs.
Dirtbags Baseball Camps are staffed by LBSU players and staff including Coach Eric Valenzuela. Camps are one week in length.
Camps for high school prospects ($75) run 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and start June 9, June 23 and June 28.
Camps for grades 1-8 which last all day, run four days a week the weeks of June 28, July 6, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
For baseball camps, go to https://info.collegebaseballcamps.com/evdirtbagcamps/.
CSULB Women’s Indoor Volleyball Elite Training Camps begin on Sunday, June 13 with the last camp starting July 20. Subjects include defense, setters, ball control black and attack. Camps will take place at the Pyramid, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. and at the Mac Athletic Club, 319 West Victoria Street in Carson. Some camps are one day, others are three days. Locations and dates may change if COVID-19 rules change. Fees start at $100. To register go to www.fs28.formsite.com/res/submit.
CSULB Men’s Volleyball will offer camps this summer. The details were still being finalized at press time. For up-to-date information, go to www.longbeachstate.com.
Camp Nugget is virtual this summer, offering positive movement experiences for children ages 5-12 with disabilities. Camps run June 21 through July 15. There are two versions.
The first version is free and will be taught by CSULB students. There will be a variety of activities on Facebook live. It will be similar to last year with things like Ball Skills, Dance & Rhythm, Fitness, Locomotor skills and special awareness.
The second version is private taught CSULB students who have either finished student teaching or are currently enrolled in Adapted Physical Education. The game for the private camp is “Around the World” and includes perceptual motor skills, ball skills and non-traditional sports like cricket, bocce and karate. Camp meets Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. and the fee is $125 per student. Go to https://www.csulb.edu/college-of-health-human-services/camp-nugget.