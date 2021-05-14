I took my navy-blue blazer to the dry cleaners with such excitement you would have thought I scored tickets to Disneyland. The blazers are the international uniform worn during opening day celebrations of the yachting season.
A summer of regattas, burger bashes and weekday sailing with friends are oddly linked to that jacket. It is a symbol of the camaraderie that we all missed this last year.
Seal Beach and Alamitos Bay yacht clubs conducted ceremonies in early May. Shoreline and Long Beach will take place in June.
Shoreline’s staff commodore, Warren Wolfe, called this week to tell me about their club’s opening day plans — and I could see why the club’s tagline is “The Friendly Club.”
Half of the members are rag men and half are stink potters — so it is an even mix of sail and power boaters and only 10% are shore members with no boat. The club didn’t have a clubhouse until 2003. Prior to that they met at various locations around town and were able to keep the dues at $25 a month. Today to join there is a $650 one-time initiation fee and dues are $115 a month.
Another Shoreline YC member, Jackie Butts, wrote me this week. She said in a handwritten note, “We were the first boat in Shoreline Marina in 1983. We helped start the club and were members #40. I walked the docks trying to get people to join. We had a lot of fun watching Shoreline grow."
I volunteered with Jackie on several Congressional Cup regattas. She taught me, as a boat hostess, to make scrap books for the skippers and crew. She collected the newspaper stories, photos and memories of the week and presented them in a book format on the last day.
She taught me then, “These sailors don’t care about these news clippings — but their mothers do.”
Beer Can Racing
Seems like everything is opening up again and there is a new-found appreciation for activities. Who would have thought we would be sentimental about Beer Can Races?
Last week, Wet Wednesdays and Thursday Pop Tops were the unofficial kick off to a summer where we are back doing the things that we took for granted.
For Long Beach YC’s Wednesday races, I looked with great excitement to see who had chartered the Catalina 37s — and I saw Jane Hoffner’s team took a first on the first night. Team Jane’s Addiction brings a spirit to the race line — with the crew all decked out in purple.
Julie Green King told me what sailing with Jane is like: “Sailing with Jane Hoffner and the purple team was a magical time for me. Whether it was with the all-female events or the mixed, the teams just always have a great vibe. Jane promotes the best in everyone, sees everyone's strengths, and creates a really fun environment. I've raced with many different programs, and racing with Jane has truly been some of my favorite times on the water.”
King ended with, “She encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and expanded my skills. The team is all about encouragement and fun.”
Naples Swim
The folks at the Aquatic Capital of America are busying planning the Naples Swim for Aug. 15. It is unclear if the Water Polo event in Alamitos Bay will be the same weekend or not.
Greg Shea has stepped down as chairman to tend to family matters and ACOA’s Vice President Lucy Johnson shared her gratitude in an email.
"As the Race Director of the Naples Island Swims & SUP for many years beginning in 1987, I thank Greg for all he did to grow the event over the past few years," it said. "He did a remarkable job of marketing the races, as reflected in the growth in the number of participants since he took the reins. Over the next couple of weeks, we will put together a new team to continue and build on what Greg accomplished."
