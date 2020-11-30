Long Beach Marina Shipyard brings Christmas spirit to our community by going all out to when it comes to decorating.
Thanks to them, Long Beach has a one of a kind “Tree in the Sky” that can be seen for miles. Drivers on the Second Street Davies Bridge get a close look, boats cruising Alamitos Bay spot the tree, as do homeowners on Signal Hill.
Now in its fourth year, the Tree in the Sky was the idea of Cyndee Biddle Allen, the general manager and chief financial officer at the shipyard.
Shipyard staff all agree, the Tretters embraced the holiday spirit — Jerry, who died unexpectedly in January of this year, and his father Bud who died in 2012, both loved celebrating the holiday.
Allen spoke of the generosity: “Turkeys at Thanksgiving and hams at Christmas for at least the 20 years that I’ve been here and bonuses are a more recent addition because the shipyard is doing so well — it’s all attributed to the fabulous teamwork of the staff.
“Marina Shipyard is the best place on earth to work," she continued. "We take care of their employees and truly care about our customers. We are family here.”
The physical job of installing the tree is done by Rodolfo Nieto and his team from XmasGuys.com, N & J Fabrication, in the shipyard, made the rings and some of the other components.
“This is the centerpiece job for the company," Nieto said. "It kicks off the season for us. We take great pride in it and I feel like Santa’s little elf.”
“The tree is 65 feet tall, it is decorated with 4,000 feet of green LED lights and the star is decorated with rope lights so it can be seen from all angles,” Nieto added.
The shipyard rents a boom lift for the crane for the three-day installation — that alone is $1,500. They hire Xmas Guys, and rent the lights.
“It’s expensive, but worth it,” Allen said.
The decorating goes beyond the sky tree. There are lights on the building and decorations inside.
“The huge star that originally was made by Jerry’s grandfather and was later displayed at Jerry’s house will be on display this year – facing Second Street,” Allen added.
Dry Martini, the former Crash Boat that is currently on the market for $249,000, is all decked out too. The 85-foot wooden yacht is docked in front of the shipyard. Crash Boats were used in WWII as armed rescue boats deployed to save air crews who crashed or had to ditch their plane.
Marine diesel expert Glenn Dobbs filled in some of this particular boat’s history, built in 1944 at Wilmington Boat Works, it was purchased by Atlantic Richfield after the war and used as a research vessel. The next owner was Bud Smith of Oxnard, who owned Santa Maria Inn and other properties. During that time — the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s — Dobbs repowered the vessel three or four times and rebuilt the engines countless times.
“Smith wore those engines out with use. He loved that boat and made annual trips to Mexican water on board,” Dobbs said.
According to a 1995 LA Times article, “Smith owns more real estate than just about anybody but the U.S. government — more than 200 properties that experts say are worth a combined $150 million or more, including restaurants, hotels, apartments and office high-rises. Unlike most real estate developers, Smith has held on to almost everything he’s ever built.”
Bud Tretter purchased the boat from Smith’s estate for pennies on the dollar — less than $50,000 — and poured time, money and energy into her with craftsmen like LBYC Staff Commodore Mike Elias working to enclose the fly bridge.
One annual tradition Bud had was cruising the harbor on Dry Martini with friends to view the Christmas lights while enjoying homemade corn chowder prepared by his wife Arvilla Tretter, the fireplace would have a glow, with holiday tunes playing.