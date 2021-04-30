The Energy Observer, a converted ocean-racing catamaran that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell and solar power, with zero carbon emissions, docked at Pine Avenue Pier last week during her Long Beach visit.
Marine biologist Dr. Katia Nicolet, who is the on-board scientist, shared why the first boat to be powered solely by renewable energy is making this historic trip around the world.
“The 100-ft. catamaran was designed to show that vessels could run with no fossil fuel," Nicolet said. "It’s a high-tech yacht with a central energy management system that coordinates energy production and transmission from its solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen fuel cells.”
Victorien Erussard, captain and founder of Energy Observer, said, “We are absolutely delighted to introduce our boat and her technologies to the city’s local authorities and the Port of Long Beach, as well as to all those in California who are building tomorrow’s clean and intelligent energy industries, including Energy Independence Now and the California Fuel Cell Partnership."
Prior to being converted to Energy Observer in 2017 and becoming the international ambassador of sustainability, the catamaran’s history included numerous owners, major refits and record-breaking results.
According to a 2014 Sail Magazine article, the boat started as an 80-foot carbon fiber/Kevlar that was built by Canadair using aerospace technology. Launched in 1983, she was the first racing sailboat to beat the 500-mile-a-day barrier.
Ten years later she was stretched to 92 feet and re-named “ENZA” (Eat New Zealand Apples). In 1994, the catamaran won the Jules Verne Trophy for the fastest circumnavigation of the world.
She was later campaigned by Tracy Edwards of “Maiden” fame as “Royal & Sun Alliance.” Edwards and crew set a new record for an all-female crew sailing across the North Atlantic, at 9 days, 11 hours, 21 minutes and 55 seconds. They broke a total of seven world records on board.
After that, she was bought sold and renamed four more times before taking on her current role.
Long Beach native Greg Kight, when seeing the on-board panels said, “These look similar to the panels I installed as a canopy in the desert. They are called bi-facial because they capture daylight energy from both sides of the panel, providing 30% more power than a single sided panel.”
Heather Wood, director of sustainability for CMA CGA, a shipping agency that is energy partner for Energy Observer, explained what drove them to be a key sponsor.
“By 2022, the CMA CGM Group will have a fleet of 32 LNG-powered vessels of various sizes," Wood said. "Thirteen LNG-powered container vessels are already in service and a series of six 15,000-TEU container ships chartered by the Group will be dedicated to servicing the U.S. market (Transpacific) beginning in 4Q 2021."
She continued, “By supporting Energy Observer R &D, we are acting for tomorrow knowing that a portfolio of solutions (LNG, wind, solar, hydrogen) will be needed for the maritime industry to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.”
Also, this week, Christina Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Lines, confirmed that Carnival will be the first to introduce a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered cruise ship, Mardi Gras, in North America later this year. The second ship, Carnival Celebration, is set to debut next year.
N2E 2021
Kudos to our Long Beach racers who were winners in their class in the 73rd annual Newport to Ensenada (N2E) race: Long Beach YC’s Doug Baker on Peligroso, who corrected out over Roy P. Disney’s Pyewacket — that was first across the finish line.
Also, from LBYC, Chris Wacker and Bob Zellmer took second in their class on Flying Fische. Alamitos Bay YC’s Jerry Fiat took first in Taniwha. Two of Seal Beach YC’s boats — Andy Horning’s Day Tripper II and Joe Negron’s Galatea also brought home first place hardware.
In the alternative Newport to San Diego (N2SD) race, Seal Beach YC’s Dean Stanec on board Night’s Watch took first.