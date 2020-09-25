Patience, Patience, Patience
Alamitos Bay Yacht Club has a new race committee boat and member Steve Kuritz shared the details, “The latest Patience is a Flowers 33’, the third boat with that name. The origin is that it takes a lot of patience to stay out all day and run races.”
Patience II, a Taiwanese trawler, was decommissioned in early November 2019, after a marine survey’s findings indicated the boat would need to be replaced.
Staff Commodore Kevin Brown studied all the replacement options including catamarans and trawlers.
One vendor stood out, Flowers, a fifth generation boat builder in Walpole, Maine. They make a standard 35-foot lobster boat that would serve as an excellent platform for a committee boat — but 35 feet is a bit too long to fit in the Alamitos Bay dock.
By a stroke of luck, the company had a custom designed 33-foot boat that was available. Brown struck a deal and Patience III is home. Fleet Captain Mike Van Dyke said, “The boat has good bones.”
Based on claims on Flower’s website, the boat is very stable, “It’s an exceptionally dry ride, with the flared bow effortlessly tossing aside the bow wave as the hull slips through the water without a fuss. Our extremely flat after under body and transom tends to slide smoothly, slightly squatting underway, keeping the propeller and rudder deep in the water for a solid bite and excellent steerage.”
And it sounds like she will be a comfortable boat for race committee volunteers, as the website touts “At the same time, the full length skeg and keel resists side-to-side rocking, while helping the boat track effortlessly even in a following sea.”
Club members are busy preparing her for upcoming regattas and this Saturday, Sept. 26, the new Patience will be christened.
Row Together
Being a member of a crew team is one sport where you can literally “Lose your shirt.”
Beach Crew alum Ken Glenn explained. Shirt-racing, or shirt-betting, was a playful spirited on-the-water wager. Historically, losers would strip the racing shirts off their backs and hand them to their opponents on the water.
The boats would pull together, shake hands, hand over their sweaty shirts to the winning team with the losing crew rowing back to the dock shirtless. He explained that these days the bets are rarely made — but if they are, crews pass shirts on the dock.
Keep your shirt on.
There is no gambling taking place in Marine Stadium. In fact, there is some serious social distancing going on as athletes who compete in the ultimate team sport shift gears. The rowing program devised an innovative work-around plan that gives student-athletes an opportunity to train.
The Long Beach Rowing Association has offered student memberships to rowers, and alums have loaned the students single shells, allowing for training in a healthy manner while maintaining social distancing.
Men’s coach Mike Long personally drove rowing machines to Walnut Creek, Richmond and Sacramento so that students who are learning remotely can also train remotely.
Katrin Gleie Baverstock, who was a member of the Danish National team, is the women’s coach, and she is volunteering all of her time, as are the other four coaches to help cut costs.
This Saturday, Sept. 26, the crew team is hosting a fundraiser at the boathouse to help pay the labor and material to prepare the boats students are using. Donate at www.beachcrew.org/give/.
In recognition of all the rowing groups coming together in such a creative way, the Beach Crew Alumni (BCA) has rededicated one of racing shells “OneBeach.”
“The name captures the spirit of teamwork and community that is an essential part of the rowing program. The newly dedicated shell proudly represents the spirit and unified mission of our team and our university,” Ken Glenn wrote in an email blast to BCA members.
Patience and OneBeach, welcome to Alamitos Bay, may your names and your presence inspire us all to be more tolerant and cooperative.