Currently, more than 180 boats have registered for Newport to Ensenada (N2E), which will start on three courses off the Balboa Pier. The best viewing of the start is the end of the pier, where one of the remaining Ruby’s diners still exists.
The scheduled time of the warning signal for the first start class is 10:55 a.m. on Friday, April 23. N2E organizers have said there will be an announcer providing race commentary at the pier’s end.
Often family members watch the boats start, and then jump in the car, drive 172 miles across the border to greet the boats that traveled the 125 nautical miles to the finish.
They better not dawdle — Long Beach’s own Doug Baker's Andrews 80 "Magnitude 80," holds a race record for monohulls of just over 10 hours and multihulls have made it there in less than seven hours.
"Beverly Hillbillies" star Buddy Ebsen and his yacht Polynesian Concept played a major role in the history of the regatta. The 35-foot catamaran sailed in the 1968 race, taking second overall.
One family member that watched the 1968 race start was Kiki Ebsen, who was taught to sail by her father, Buddy.
Ebsen is an accomplished entertainer in her own right. She actively writes, records and performs music. In addition, she volunteers working with rescued horses, developing educational programs with her California nonprofit organization, The Healing Equine Ranch.
Kiki shared some of her memories of sailing with her father.
“I remember him teaching us how to tack properly, and he had it down to an art form,” Kiki Ebsen explained her father’s skill.
“As he would yell ‘Ready About,’ we’d all duck as he sharply turned the rudder, sails flapping madly in the breezes. We seemed to drift for a second, then, as if by magic, he’d point the point of the bow just right and the sails would fill completely and carried us off again with great speed and control,” she continued.
Next, she shared the anxiety that many of us experience: “There was a feeling of vulnerability and unknowing in that moment right before the sails filled again; then confidence and exhilaration as we continued on the new tack."
She closed with, “I learned that it took a great deal of faith, confidence, focus and skill to sail safely and successfully. I apply those skills now to my music and to my horse work and actually life in general.”
Her new record “Fill Me Up” is available now at her music store (www.kikiebsen.com/store), with proceeds benefitting The Healing Equine Ranch 501(c)3.
Some of the local entries of this year’s N2E race include: Marina Yacht Club of Long Beach’s Darrell Sausser racing his boat Escapade. Shoreline Yacht Club’s entries are: Bruce L. Davis, Blue Goose; Larry Malmberg, Hassle; Larry Goshorn, Imagine Too.
Shoreline YC’s member Mimi Fox reports the club will be hosting their Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, this year. She also reminds readers that the club’s tagline is “the friendly yacht club.”
Alamitos Bay YC, whose tagline is “the place to be,” worked last weekend getting everything shipshape and in Bristol fashion. Their 95th Opening Day Ceremony is planned for Saturday, May 1. ABYC starts the day with a Club Championship Regatta, where the winner scores a reserved parking spot in front of the club for a year. They also celebrate with open boat hospitality and a fleet boat display in addition to formal opening ceremonies.
Best to pace yourself, Seal Beach YC is also hosting opening day on May 1.
After last weekend’s beautiful weather, summer events have moved from “cautiously optimistic” to “it’s going to happen one way or another.” Some examples include: John Morris reports that the July 3 “Big Bang on the Bay” is a go, the Aquatic Capital of America is proceeding with plans for the Naples Swim on Aug. 15, and there are already 60 entries in July’s TransPacific yacht race.
