“It is like swimming the English Channel to them.”
That’s how Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina explained the “swim 100 yards in under two minutes” time standard for entrance into the Junior Lifeguard summer program.
The good news is the popular Junior Guard (JG) program looks like it is a go for this summer. So good that swim tests have already started. And by all indications, it will be a summer to remember.
“We foresee the highest enrollment in the program’s history.” said Medina, who anticipates more than700 youth will be enrolled.
The next try-out test is from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday March 13, at the Belmont Plaza Pool, 4320 E Olympic Plaza. Sign up on line at Gazettes.com/go/tryout.
Medina is rightfully proud of the program — saying during the six-week summer program, “Integrity is drilled into them.” He stressed that JGs is the more than the physical challenges. The program provides focus on life skills and mindfulness of environment.
Medina offered a couple of examples of junior guard success stories: “Ella Jorgensen and Hanna Kawamoto, both women have shown a balance of confidence and humbleness.”
The two started in the JG program and after exhibiting leadership qualities were selected as interns in the recently formed Junior Cadet internship program that is a joint venture with the Long Beach Unified School District. In 2020, both were hired as Long Beach Lifeguards.
“I failed at JG tryouts the first year,” said Jorgensen, whose favorite competitive swim event is distance freestyle, and she competes on the Milligan High School’s varsity team.
She took that setback as a challenge to do better, enrolled in swim programs, developed her stroke and the following year was able to pass the 100 yards in under two minutes with time to spare.
Everyone she knew had already been in the program for a year, so they were not assigned in the same group as Ella. The first day, she cried, she said.
But she overcame her fears and made friends. Those new friends carried her in and out of the water until she overcame her fear of stepping on the wet sand at her feet. She credits her supportive teammates and dedicated coaches for helping her face her fears.
She shares the stories of her setbacks without hesitation because her tenacity has served her well. She has swum with sharks with her family on vacation and one day hopes to swim with the 24-foot great whites.
“My parents have helped to sculpt and have created who I am today," Jorgensen said. “However, the JG program gave me the confidence to make my dreams a reality.”
She continued, “I learned so much more than just ocean safety. I learned social skills, responsibility, courage, resilience, and I became a really strong athlete.”
Kawamoto, who is also on Millikan’s varsity swim team said, “My bread-and-butter event is surprisingly the 500-yard freestyle,” and added, “I live in my bathing suit.”
She started swimming at an early age and has been active in competitive swimming since second grade.
“Being in these programs has taught me so many things, which has gravitated me even closer towards a career in public service,” she said. “The water has been a constant factor in my life and to be given this opportunity to share my passion with my community under such talented, hardworking men and women is great.”
Kawamoto said being a lifeguard means the focus is on preventative action.
“The goal is to not wait until the situation becomes dangerous," she said. "So much of the job is talking to people, and gaining their respect. I’ve learned from the leadership opportunities; I’ve bettered my communication skills by volunteering at homeless shelters — working together with different types of people. I enjoy challenging myself.”
She ended with, “I’m beyond grateful for these programs — they have given me a sense of purpose.”
Please share you On the Water stories with me at Jo@JoVenture.com