Pickles and April fools just seem to go hand in hand.
For April Fool’s day in 2019, McDonald’s Australia posted on Instagram the launch of the McPickle burger. According to a New York Post story, the gag backfired when the playful post caused Mickie Dee’s fans to rush to order the made-up pure pickle concoction.
Pickle is just a funny word. Drunks are pickled. No one wants to be in a pickle and if you have a disheveled appearance you might be accused of resembling “Willie from the Pickle Boat.”
Wondering why being on a pickle boat would cause one to look less than Bristol, I googled “Pickle Boats” and found some 1960s-era recipes involving pickles stuffed with cream cheese or tuna fish, embellished with lunch meat sails and pimento stuffed green olives. I also found pickle fork boats that have a three-pronged hull for hydroplaning.
Knowing that fancy appetizers and multihull boats were not the right answer, I asked the Facebook group Friends of Long Beach Rowing Association for help understanding pickle boats.
Willow Michel was the first to provide answers, “I believe that it is a ‘pickup boat,' meaning that everyone just jumps in and races for fun, regardless of age, skill set or anything else.”
Soon Michel quoted Professor Mary Perrot with the following explanation. “A ‘pickle boat' in rowing is a thrown together crew, sometimes drawn at random from available rowers. ‘Pickle boat' means something entirely different in sailing, where it's the last boat across the line in a race.”
The Mackinac race history book validates Perrot’s explanation and provides some background: "The last boat to finish the race is called the 'pickle boat.' The origin of the name comes from English yachting, where the last boat was called the 'fisher.' The boats used to stop to fish for herring and then pickle them, thus 'pickled herring'.”
Former Master's Rowing Coach at San Diego Rowing Club Patricia Pinkerton added, “In our world, the Pickle boat was the last boat ‘boated;' the coach put in the leftovers into a lineup."
Ken Plumb chimed in, “In my high school the ‘pickle boat' or the ‘meat boat' were the third and fourth freshman boats.”
“That all sounds so much better than ‘the big fat 2x trainer shell with the green deck,' which is what I’ve understood it to mean until now,” Jon Buller said.
Bill Eldon offered, "I didn't start rowing until after my 50th birthday, so I don't know whether I've been in one. Or never not been in one.”
John Van Blom wrote, “And as Joan Van Blom taught me, pickle ball was invented by rowers or former rowers living in Washington, and derived the name from ‘pickle boat,’ since teams were made up of whoever was on hand.”
The official USA Pickleball Association website echoed Van Blom’s comments by quoting Washington’s Joan Pritchard, widow of Pickle Ball founder Joel Pritchard. “The name of the game became Pickle Ball, after I said it reminded me of the Pickle Boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.”
Despite the origin, Pickle Ball continues to gain momentum locally and especially those near the water. Formal courts are located at Bay Shore Recreation Center, 5417 E. Ocean Blvd. as well as Marina Vista Park at 5355 E. Eliot St.
Long Beach Lifeguard Chief emeritus Dick Miller reports that there are pickup games in the boat launch parking lot off Appian across the channel from the rowing center. Long Beach YC has painted pickle ball court marking in their lot with gear available for members to check out.
According to Alamitos Bay YC Commodore Dan Delave, ABYC has no plans for courts to be added. He did add that their club under member Bob Bishop’s guidance is creating a large outdoor chess board with pavers facing Alamitos Bay, ABYC Fleet Captain Gabe Ferramola has jokingly suggested installing a shuffleboard court in the same area.
For this April Fool’s Day, I think I’ll just “hold the pickles.”
If you have on-the-water stories to share, contact Jo Murray at Jo@JoVenture.com.