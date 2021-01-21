The historic Seawanhaka Cup, the oldest yachting trophy originated in the United States that is still in active competition, will be rescheduled to 2022.
A press release from the regatta’s host club, Long Beach Yacht Club, states, “In consultation with the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, we have decided that it would not be prudent to host this international yacht racing event in 2021, given the global impact of the COVID-19 virus."
The Long Beach Yacht Club won the 47th challenge for the Seawanhaka Cup in March 2019, sailed in Match 40s in Oyster Bay, giving them the privilege of hosting the 2021 event.
According to LBYC’s Senior Staff Commodore and founder of Congressional Cup Bill Dalessi, there are three major historic sailing regattas: America’s Cup (1851), Canada Cup (1896) and Seawanaka Cup (1895), that use a match race format. Dalessi went on to say that the Seawanaka Cup is considered by many East-Coasters equal to America’s Cup.
“Seawanaka YC always puts together a great team — and they are hard to beat,” Dalessi said with a smile.
Chris Poole, who was the winning skipper representing Seawanhaka in 2017, told the Grunion, "Long Beach is an amazing venue for sailing and the grandfather of modern match racing with the prestigious Congressional Cup. It will be great to see the Seawanhaka Cup hosted by LBYC and sailed using the famous Catalina 37s.
“When I first won the Seawanhaka Cup in 2014, I wanted to see the defense sailed in large keel boats like the Swedish Match 40s we have in Oyster Bay, and seeing it being sailed in the Catalina 37s will be amazing."
Just recently, LBYC announced new dates for the 56th Congressional Cup this year — Sept. 14 to 19, 2021.
Poole added, “We're hoping to sail in 2021 Congressional Cup this September with our core SCYC Team that will challenge for the Seawanhaka Cup in 2022. We have had a few good battles with Scotty Dickson and his team in Oyster Bay, and are looking forward to the challenge of racing him on his home waters!"