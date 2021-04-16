Once owned by Buddy Ebsen of "Beverly Hillbillies" and "Barnaby Jones" fame, the yacht Polynesian Concept is listed for sale. The 35-foot catamaran sailed in the 1968 Newport to Ensenada (N2E) race taking second. She used N2E as a shakedown cruise for TransPac
She won the 1969 Multihull TransPac on corrected time, beating out the entire field of finishers including the first boat to finish, Seasmoke, a 58-foot catamaran owned by actor James Arness (Matt Dillon from "Gunsmoke").
In his 1972 book, "Polynesian Concept," Ebsen credits his inspiration for writing the book on a conversation with a neighbor. The cheerful woman greeted him shortly after TransPac with, “I see your boat won the race to Honolulu.”
Next, she queried, “Were you aboard?”
Of course he was. Ebsen was a talented sailor who learned to sail in Star class boats in the 1930s. His book, a diary of his transpacific experience, reminded me that the 1969 TransPac “shoving off” dinner was hosted by Seal Beach YC and held at the Edgewater Hyatt (located where 2ND&PCH center is today).
Ebsen shared stories including one about a “bad luck” banana fight shortly after the start — where crew members on board Polycon playfully bombarded Seasmoke with bananas and Seasmoke's crew returned fire with overripe bananas.
Another story was about crew members putting notes in empty bottles and re-corking them and tossing them in the sea. Ebsen wrote an apology to anyone finding some of the bottles, noting that messages “got a bit obscene,” instructing the note reader on “what he could do with the bottle.” It sounds like the crew was so into spirited fun it was no wonder the Coast Guard weather ship mistakenly called them “Polynesian Conception.”
The closest I ever came to sailing on Polycon was when I babysat for Nancy and Howard Slusher’s children while the Slushers enjoyed a day sail.
Their son, John Slusher, who is now Nike’s executive VP of Global Sports Marketing, was a bright young man with a million-dollar smile. I’d “babysit” him after school. John would walk from Lowell Elementary to Second Street at Nieto Avenue. Nancy didn’t allow him to cross Second alone — so we would meet and walk across the street together, past Egyptian Pharmacy and up the block to his family home.
Life at the Slusher house was always entertaining. John’s dad, redheaded Howard Slusher or “Agent Orange,” often had famous professional athletes hiding out at the Slusher home during negotiations with sports-franchise holders. Howard was a powerful sports agent attorney and a trailblazer in the industry.
It was no surprise that Ebsen and the Slushers were friends; over the years the man who played Jed Clampett attended Long Beach YC’s July 4 chili contest and was the singing and dancing entertainment one year for Valentine's Day.
Polycon’s current owner or, as he calls himself, caretaker, Robert Mooers (949-887-0420) is asking $49,000 for her. He sails her regularly and tells me she still outsails other cats.
“Not a day goes by that when I’m sailing her, someone asks, ‘Is that THE Polynesian Concept?’”
Yachtsmen Lunch
Long Beach’s John Sangmeister, in his role as entry chairman for this year’s N2E race, will be the speaker at the April 21 luncheon inside the Balboa Yacht Club. It is a fixed three course lunch served on plates at the table for $20. Parking is on the street and masks are required unless you are eating or drinking. Email dshock@earthlink.net to reserve your spot.
McCormick Divers
Debby McCormick reports, “A former diver of mine who started at Belmont Pool, Brandon Loschiavo, won Big 10’s and NCAA’s and has an excellent chance of making the Olympic Team.”
In addition, Coach Eric Lesser traveled to Scottsdale, Ariz., with four Junior Olympic (JO) athletes to the 27th annual Cactus Invitational this past weekend. Of the four events entered, McCormick Divers produced three gold medal champions: Abigail Ekstrom, Rian Younger and Dakota Johnson. Karina Giacomazza successfully competed in her first ever full J.O. meet in girls 16-18.
McCormick Divers have been training through zoom strength sessions over the last few months.