A wooden boat rich in Long Beach history, the Ida May, remains on the market in Northern California for just under $300K.
One of Long Beach Yacht Club’s founding fathers, Jonah Jones Jr. (1901-1976), owned the 46-foot boat and kept her near the club. Jones was also a member of the prestigious Catalina Tuna Club, as were Ida May’s previous two owners (Willard Van Brunt, president of John Deere, and Stan Laurel of Laurel and Hardy fame.)
One night, a few of years back, while dining on board Ida May, I recall my Wilson High classmate David Harris settling comfortably into a “fighting” (as in fishing) chair on the fantail and saying, “I bet Ernest Hemingway sat right here.”
He might have been right.
According to the vessel’s history compiled by the current owner Dr. Bob Salk, Hemingway spent time fishing on board Ida May when Van Brunt owned her. They fished the Catalina channel and celebrated at the Catalina Tuna Club.
Harris, who has learned much about the vessel’s history from Salk, said, “Ida May is the second most famous big game fishing boat in the world, after Pilar.”
Some believe design details on board Ida May were incorporated into Hemingway’s 38-foot fishing boat, Pilar. Pilar was commissioned in April 1934 from Wheeler Boatyard in Brooklyn, New York, for $7,495. (Pilar was a nickname for Hemingway's second wife, Pauline). He owned the boat longer than he was married to any of his four wives.
When Hemingway left Cuba in 1959, he entrusted Pilar (the boat, not the wife) to long-time captain and friend, Gregorio Fuentes. Two years later, Fuentes received a letter giving him ownership.
The boat sat idle throughout the 1960s, until the Cuban government moved her to the present location at Finca Viga, where she is on display at Hemingway’s old homestead on the island.
Pilar's half-sister ship (also named Pilar and with the original Wheeler name lettering) is on display inside the Bass Pro Shops store in Islamorada, Fla.
What? An old wooden boat inside a sporting goods store? A roadside attraction on the way to Key West?
I had to go see it myself! Sure enough, the store was built around the boat — with a set of stairs so shoppers could board easily.
The half-sister of Pilar was built at Weeks Shipyard in Brooklyn in 1933, a year before Hemingway’s boat was built by the nearby Wheeler Boatyard. Legend has it that Hemingway fished from this boat in 1933 and decided to have a boat of his own built.
He took a Wheeler brochure with him on his African safari and, when he returned in April 1934, he placed his order for the Wheeler Playmate Cabin Cruiser.
The two ships are very much alike, except that Hemingway customized his Pilar. It was four feet shorter at 38 feet and the transom was lowered by one foot.
In 1948 the half-sister boat co-starred with Bogart and Bacall in the movie “Key Largo,” bearing the name Santana on her stern. And in the ’50s, she showed up in the Bahamas as The Blue Heron in the movie of the same name.
In addition to seeing Pilar’s sister ship, my holiday in Key West included a visit to Hemingway’s home, complete with descendants of his six-toed cat, named Snowball.
Tour guides explained the cat was given to Hemingway by a sea captain. Polydactyl cats are were used as “ship cats” because sailors believed their extra toes made them more dexterous for hunting rodents.
Any story that involves Hemingway should include a quote of his. Here is one I like from "Old Man and the Sea," “The sea is the same as it has been since before men ever went on it in boats.”
