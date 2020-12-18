The leadership at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club raised a vintage flag that said “Don’t give up the ship” at the start of the pandemic, and the members have remained steadfast in their devotion to their sport and their club, according to Fleet Captain Gabe Ferramola.
That passion is shining bright with the huge Christmas tree at the water’s edge.
ABYC Commodore Dan DeLave explained. “I knew that we were not going to be able to enjoy Christmas at the Club as we have in the past. We would not need a Christmas tree as we will not be inside.
“Gabe came to me and asked about making a light tree for the flag mast. We now have a real icon with a tall Burgee Colored Tree.
“He had a group helping him string the lights on nylon cord to be able to hang it. It was hung during the other decorating at the club. We had about 25 people show up for the decorating day.”
Social activities chair Melissa Kirby organized the outside decorating and got all the elves down to help with the hanging of lights and ornaments.
“It was all hands-on deck to deck the halls at ABYC," Kirby said. "Major shout out to the teams of people who dedicated their turkey weekend to climbing ladders, untangling lights, and brushing glitter out of their hair all to give the club a holiday makeover."
The ABYC Burgee tree is 64 feet tall, has 22,499 lights, 3 haulyards, 1 pigstick, and too many zip ties to count.
“We must give a huge mega special thanks to the CTTF (Covid Tree Task Force) who dedicated their time to designing, manufacturing, and installing the magnificent beast. It took many nights of laying out the donkey tape, weaving the light strands, zip tying the pizza crusts, and installing the crinoline hoopskirt. As you can tell, super technical,” Kirby added.
“Luckily, we had our CTTF Engineers, Gabe Ferramola and Ruta Bandziulis, and our CTTF Technical Assistants, myself and Martina Steiner, on the job putting in the overtime. Oh, and we can’t forget our many thanks to all the supervisors who put down their dock beers and gave us a hand throughout the process.”
Kirby summarized, “So, the tree is lit. It bellows over the bay as a beacon of hope during this dreary time. Do a dinghy drive by and gape in its magnificence. Get your masked holiday picture with it. Use the hashtag #abycistheplacetobe. Worship it, do a pagan dance around it, enjoy.”
When the Fleet Captain was asked if the massive tree would become an annual tradition Ferramola said, “I think I’m stuck."
Sea Scouts
A group of Marina Del Rey Sea scouts are selling one of their boats to help pay for maintaining another boat in their fleet. They posted on eBay, a 1969 47-foot trawler designed and built by Kenny Hill in his Seal Beach boat yard, currently named Tsunami.
In the spring of 2011, Sea Scout Ship 16 in Marina del Rey received a call from the owners of the Tsunami, Leonard and Caroline Shaw, saying that they wanted to donate their boat to the Sea Scouts.
Tsunami was docked in San Pedro and the Shaws had done a lot of cruising on the Tsunami, including at least one trip to Alaska and several trips to Mexico.
According to Scout officials, “Tsunami was in good shape — big for its length and well built.”
Another Sea Scout ship accepted the Tsunami, and brought her up to Marina del Rey. The scouts took her to Catalina a number of times, down to Long Beach, and made multiple trips into Santa Monica Bay.
At press time the bidding was at $7,000 and the high bidder is a retired Detroit fireman who plans to take the boat to Lake Michigan.
If any reader has more history on this vessel, please share it with me at Jo@JoVenture.com.