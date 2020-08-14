Happy Birthday, Long Beach Marina Boat Owners Association.
The LBMBOA, commonly known as “BOA,” was formed 60 years ago to represent boaters’ interests to the city of Long Beach. As a group, they act as lobbyists on behalf of Alamitos Bay and Shoreline marina boat owners.
Mossy Kent, Frank Blair and Bill Goodman were the three yachtsmen who were the first advocates for Long Beach Marina boat owners.
In 1956, Alamitos Bay Marina officially opened with Kent at the helm of his boat “Miss Welcome" as he led the parade of boats into their new home. According to a news article from December 1960, slip fees were 85 cents a foot — so docking a 40-foot boat would cost $34 per month.
Kent was known as “Mr. Safe Boating” and in 2004, as a tribute, city officials dedicated Maurice “Mossy” Kent Park, the green space between Basins 1 and 2 overlooking the Alamitos Bay Marina. For more than 25 years, Kent owned a silk-screening, labeling and embroidery business on Second Street in Belmont Shore. The Kents' home was in Belmont Park and they kept their boat in Alamitos Bay Marina (ABM).
One vision of Kent’s was the nonprofit LBMBOA. He served as its first president, named Dr. Frank Blair as founding vice president and tagged Bill Goodman (my dad) to take on secretary/ treasurer responsibilities.
Dr. Blair’s dental practice was on Redondo Avenue; his house was in Belmont Heights and he kept his boat “Sweet Tooth” in ABM. Bill Goodman worked at Rockwell, lived in Naples and eventually our family became live-aboards on “Margaret C” in front of the Captain's Inn (now Crab Pot) in ABM.
They designed the still-used LBMBOA logo, varnished decal-embellished membership plaques, and crafted the original mission statement that remains similar to today:
“Proactively addressing and pursuing the common interests, issues and concerns of all boat owners in the Long Beach Marinas.”
Kent also founded the Marina Yacht Club of Long Beach — a group of sans clubhouse cruisers — offering an approach that frees members to spend more time on the water. Mossy, Frank and Bill each took a stint as Commodore. The initial vision was to manage Southern California dock space reciprocity — but the concept never did materialize.
The brain trust of MYC would "cherry-pick" members from the Long Beach Power Squadron piloting classes. Back in those days, the local squadron had more than 500 members. The trust would identify folks they thought would be good members and after they were active in Long Beach Power Squadron for a year or two, they would invite them as guests on a cruise or land event.
They all believed that boats should be out on the water — and they were often cruising up and down the coast. They sometimes traded slips with others for the weekend — like the guys at Del Rey YC. A group from DRYC and the MYC cruisers would swap slips for the weekend. They wanted to make the trade more formal and thought there could be a process, almost like a timeshare database.
The connection between the two organizations continues today; LBMBOA president Dr. Tom Mayes’s credentials include Staff Commodore of the Marina Yacht Club of Long Beach, as do other LBMBOA officers — former Executive Vice President John Caldwell, Treasurer Doug Dworski and former Treasurer Harry Hutton. There is no doubt BOA Public Relations Director Eduardo A. Limon, and Membership Director Jennifer T. Arrieta will be active in MYC one day.
The BOA has continued to evolve and to serve Long Beach boat owners over the last 60 years. They have a website /lbmboa.org and a newsletter-style BLOG, the Gangway Gazette.
To become a BOA member, go to lbmboa.org. A $150 Gold membership includes a BOA Burgee and a patch, $40. Silver membership includes a patch, and the. $20 Bronze includes no incentives.