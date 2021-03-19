They were an easy weeknight dinner. The white abalone was the mac-n-cheese of entrees. The blue green mother of pearl-looking shells were so plentiful they were used as ashtrays, paperclip holders and soap dishes.
Rancho Los Alamitos’s Ambyr Hardy said abalone was a staple to the first people of Long Beach and the Rancho’s memorial garden features hundreds of shells.
Dr. Mike Lieppman recalled dives in the 1970s in Avalon in the wreck of the Valiant where large white abalone were abundant and they were easy to prepare because they required no pounding. In later years, he taught his three daughters when they were are young as 4 to dive for other types of abalone.
“Today the fines are high for catching abalone and punishment includes imprisonment and confiscation of your boat,” he added.
Diver Bob Jones said, "My brother Rod and I would dive for abalone in Palos Verdes when I was a teenager. Some were as large as nine inches.”
Dr Roger Schlesinger told me “I missed out on those days — by the time I had time to dive, a shrunken foot syndrome had impacted the abalone population.” (Withering Syndrome is caused by a bacterium, with the characteristic sign of the disease a shrunken foot muscle on the abalone.)
Former Aquarium of the Pacific (AOTP) board member Steve Conley said, “Back in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, local waters had lots of abalone and they were not expensive.” Conley, a scuba diver and underwater photographer, served for seven years as a volunteer exhibition diver at the AOTP.
In later years, Conley served on the Aquarium’s board and volunteered for Fish and Game as a diver. He recalled one trip to Catalina to count the number of these marine snails.
“There were very few abalone in popular dive spots, yet there were at least 10 times as many in remote locations," he said. "Overfishing by both commercial divers and hobbyists was evident as well as the impact of Withering Syndrome.”
Today the white abalone, one of seven species along the California coast that once numbered in the millions, became the first marine invertebrate to be listed as a federal endangered species.
Nate Jaros, who grew up in Nebraska and saw the ocean for the first time when he was 18 years old, is working to change that. He is Curator of Fish and Invertebrates at Long Beach’s AOTP.
“I have the luxury of a great team,” he said.
AOTP has teamed with the brain trust of oceanography including researchers at UC Davis who are spawning abalone in captivity. The effort takes a team of knowledgeable staff and dedicated volunteers.
Pilot Greg Vernon and his wife Daen Christensen are Light Hawk volunteers.
The pair recently flew from their home airport in San Ynez Valley to Sonoma — Shultz “Snoopy” Airport. They were met by UC Davis Bodega Bay lab researchers, where students delivered an ice chest filled with 4,000 young abalone.
Carrying precious cargo was not new to Vernon.
As a retired helicopter pilot whose career was spent in the film and television industry, he has carried celebrities, sports icons and movie stars. Other cargo over the years included shuttling millions of dollars of bank notes to the Federal Reserve in downtown LA.
He worked with National Geographic to trace the San Andres fault to the Salton Sea. He has also helped to track blue whales along the Santa Barbara channel.
But volunteering for the AOTP efforts to help stop an animal from extinction may be his most noble of efforts.
To charter a trip like this, it would cost between $5,000 and $8,000. To drive the route would mean stressing the abalone and it would be difficult to keep the water cool enough. Volunteer pilots are key to the program’s success.
After arriving, he was met by members of the ATOP staff who will nurture the young abalone for the next few years and reestablish them in local waters.
It takes a cadre of folks on land, sea and air to save an endangered animal, and Long Beach’s AOTP is playing a major role with help from a few friends.