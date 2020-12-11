”Christmas won't be Christmas without a Naples Boat Parade,” grumbled Mike O’Toole while paddling a gondola (with apologies to Louisa May Alcott and the first line in the book Little Women).
So the 74th annual parade is not cancelled.
O’Toole, in concert with the Naples Improvement Association, will instead be hosting a Virtual Naples Boat Parade.
“The parade will be presented on Dec. 23 via YouTube Premier — so everybody can watch it together. We will even have it narrated as if it’s live,” O’Toole said.
US magazine claimed that Nov. 12, 2014, was the first of five times that Kim Kardashian “broke the Internet,” and just maybe Dec. 23, 2020, will be the day O’Toole will do the same. He said he envisions families sitting by the fire in the comfort of their couches at home, munching on to-go dinners from local restaurants watching the parade.
Boaters wanting to be part of this historic event can sign up now by emailing O’Toole at Naplesislandboatparade@gmail.com.
The theme for this year is “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Participants need only to decorate the front and starboard side of their vessel. Video entries with a suggested length of 10 seconds will be accepted starting Dec. 10 until Dec. 23 and can either be sent in by email or boaters can schedule a time to cruise by the gondola dock to be filmed.
Payment of the entry fee, expected to be about $20, can be made on-line. The nominal fee covers awards and a stipend for the cameraman and editing. Sample videos, entry details, will be posted at Naplesca.com website.
Other parades have used similar formats to help folks remain socially distanced — the Pasadena Doo Dah Parade was presented via You Tube live, the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was televised from Herald Square, and the traditional Rose Parade has been “reimagined” with live-to-tape musical and marching band performances and celebrity guest appearances.
With the parade going virtual, maybe the famous fire breathing dragon can make a return visit. In 1959, the Long Beach Neptunes, a dive group dedicated to the art and lifestyle of spearfishing, built a whale as their Naples Boat Parade entry. Later, club members designed a dragon float that was maintained by Naples Rivo Alto Canal resident and dentist Omer Nielson.
Traditionally, the dragon float led the small boat parade, towed by swimming Neptunes. About 20 years ago, the custom ended due to organizational concerns, but stories continue about the dragon’s colossal flame and the “fuel” that kept the swimmers warm.
Not having a live parade does have it advantages. John Schumann, who (over his years of tenure as parade-master) put together the 100-point list of things to do for a successful parade.
O’Toole claims, when parades are live, “The island almost sinks with the tens of thousands of spectators and partygoers and the bay almost floods with the additional ‘displacement”' of the 500+ boats on the bay."
He goes on to list all the tasks that can be skipped this year, “The permits, the fire department safety meeting, police patrol and headquarters duties, and barricade company logistics to block off the island. The Port-a-Potty placement with the doors not facing the street, the security companies meeting regarding keeping people out of traffic lanes on the bridges, along with logistics of trash can placement and pickup."
Another requirement that can be skipped this year is the date selection. O’Toole offered some background: “People always ask why the time frame is always different. Does it coincide with the Second Street parade, the Seal Beach parade, the Huntington Harbor boat parade? Nope. Mother Nature decides, it’s always based on the lowest tide in December during a Saturday evening. Our small boat parade passes underneath eight bridges, so the lowest tide possible is a requirement.”
Keeping a balance between too long and too short a parade is an art — generally there are more than 100 entries. O’Toole said, “Many might not realize that the length of the parade is usually exactly the length of the entire Rivo Alto and Naples Canal. So as the lead boat leaves the canal at the Colonnade after a full lap, Santa enters the canal to do their lap. Between about 7 and 8 o’clock, the parade is viewable from every inch of the Naples Canal.”
The Naples Canal entrance is traditionally closed to those not in the parade and O’Toole shared the re-opening experience, “It is a classic scene of Duffys and other boats piled up against the closure buoys wondering what to do. Pulling the buoys aside is like a plunger clearing a drain. The canal instantly drains itself of confused neophyte boaters.”
Now that is one visual I’m going to miss this year.