As yacht clubs are getting anxious to fully reopen to members and host Opening Day ceremonies, Southern California Yachting Association (SCYC) will be coordinating area clubs' Opening Day schedules and provide flag officer mailing labels so other clubs can be included in first-day festivities.
In addition, SCYA maintains the master calendar of races and regattas from Santa Barbara to Arizona to the Mexican border, they publish yachting’s version of an Emily Post protocol guide, and maintain a yearbook of key contacts at each club.
They have been coordinating area yachting events for 100 years. In celebration, 100 members of SCYA recently virtually gathered to install officers and present awards. Club leaders from Santa Barbara to San Diego and across to Arizona and Utah, all logged on.
After swearing in of new officers and recognizing the outgoing, Jr. Staff Commodore Marshall presented performance awards in categories based on their level of club membership.
The 2020 Clubs of the Year were: Seal Beach YC (Regular Member Club) and American Legion YC in the Senior Member Club category.
The Pandemic Powerhouse Performance Award to recognize clubs that embraced the challenges of operations during COVID19’s restrictions and excelled. The honors went to: Seal Beach YC (Regular); Port Royal YC (Associate); and Dana West YC (Senior).
Seal Beach YC’s 46-page submittal that documented how the club’s leadership continually thought of innovative ways to keep their membership engaged. For example, flag officers made bulk food purchases and filled orders for members — going so far as setting up a drive thru — pop in the truck delivery service. As a result, no member suffered from a toilet paper storage.
The 31st Peggy Slater Memorial Trophy recognizes outstanding contributions to the enhancement and enrichment of women participation in sailing, and went to Marie Rogers.
According to Judy-Rae Karlsen, the 2012 winner, "Rogers was the first woman of color to receive this award. She was nominated by two sailing organizations: National Women’s Sailing Association, and the Women’s Sailing Association of Santa Monica Bay. As an accomplished amateur sailor with numerous sailing accomplishments, she received letters of support from local, national and international sailors for this award. In addition, Marie was the first black female Commodore of Los Angeles Yacht Club last year.”
SCYA and California YC Staff Commodore Thom Page was awarded the Warren Ewert Memorial Trophy for his 17 years of distinguished service to SCYA in the true Corinthian spirit.
Nominated by California YC for the couple that rendered distinguished service over a long period of time to three yacht clubs and youth sailing leadership, the George and Kay Fisher Memorial Trophy was awarded to Madeleine and Justin McJones.
The Mort Bloom Trophy recognizes excellence, commitment, and duration of service by Judges, Umpires and Race Officers applying their skills in competitive sailing events. San Diego Association of Yacht Clubs nominated the recipient Becky Ashburn, a US Sailing National Race Officer who is known nationally and internationally for her service as Principal Race Officer (PRO).
The Sportsmanship Trophy that recognizes remarkable display of sportsmanship on and off the water was awarded to Elizabeth Hjorth for stepping up where needed for the Linda Elias Memorial Woman’s One Design Regatta.
An Amateur Radio Operator veteran of 65 years won the Maritime Order of the Golden Key Award for his outstanding service. Richard Somers was presented the trophy for his vast knowledge and extensive experience in HAM Radio.
The James Webster Perpetual Trophy dates back 68 years and honors individuals for exceptional contributions to the yachting community. Betsy Crowfoot Senescu was nominated by California YC for 25 years of writing and reporting about sailing explorations and adventures, plus coverage of area regattas and events for yachting publications, broadcast and the internet.
The Rescue Award was presented to Carolyn and Sandra Sherman for their rescue and recover actions to a competing solo skipper POB and his unmanned boat.
