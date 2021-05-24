Rowers from Long Beach Junior Crew (LBJC) are packing up their gear and heading out on June 8 to compete on the national level. Sarasota, Florida’s Nathan Benderson Park will be hosting the USRowing Youth National Regatta, where 31 events will be contested.
Based on the venue’s website, LBJC rowers will compete in “tropically beautiful Sarasota, a unique 600-acre community park providing the public access to a picturesque 400-acre lake.” The website says Nathan Benderson Park is one of only a handful of sites in North America identified as having all of the natural attributes that make up a premiere rowing facility.
Of course, Long Beach youth train in a beautiful and unique location too — out of the Pete Archer Rowing Center in Marine Stadium, rowing venue of the 1932 Olympic Games.
According to coach Weston Cole, “LBJC historically has performed very well in past youth nationals.”
The youth group already had access 16 single sculls, but were able to borrow 4 more. That fleet of 20 boats keep athletes on the water, and socially distanced for training.
“The pandemic made for a very interesting year this year as we spent from June to March in singles and navigating all of the COVID restrictions," Cole said. "But now we are just happy to be able to be rowing.
“This year, we’re attempting to do something that I believe no other club in the nation has done and that is to win a medal in every single event,” Cole added. “Through our club's history, we have medaled in every event except for the 1x (single), but we hope to change that this year as a sophomore Sydney Macklin has the potential to medal.”
Because restrictions for California have limited regattas for the past year, some worry that local teams might not fare as well.
“This will be our first official competition of the year, which as coaches we have concern that almost every other region was able to hold races this spring and have a regional championship, but due to COVID restrictions we couldn’t,” Cole said.
“Our athletes will have to avoid making the typical mistakes that can be made in early spring races and execute right from the first race in Florida. If they do not, their weekend will come to an early end as they will not advance passed the time trials.
“Coaching staff have been tremendously impressed by our athletes' resilience and grit to train as hard as they did given the amount of uncertainty surrounding this season," Cole concluded. "It was very encouraging to us coaches, and we are so excited that they are going to have an opportunity to put that work to the test at the national level. We are thrilled about the future of the program and the hope that next year can return to something resembling normality."
According to program collateral materials, LBJC’s reputation of producing outstanding student-athletes has resulted in LBJC rowers being recruited by numerous universities and colleges across the United States including such institutions as Stanford, Berkeley, University of Washington, Cornell, Harvard, Princeton and Yale as well as the Naval Academy.
Year-after-year, LBJC shows itself to be one of the top high school rowing programs in the country, according to flyers promoting the group’s summer program.
The same flyer also says, LBJC typically qualifies more boats to compete at the USRowing Youth National Championships than any of the other 33 junior rowing programs in the Southwest region or just about any other junior rowing program in the country. LBJC regularly wins National Championships and its rowers are regularly selected to represent the United States in international competition as members of the USRowing Junior National Team.
Early next month, it will be time to uphold that tradition again.