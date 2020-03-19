The following restaurants are offering food takeout and/or delivery.

Ambitious Ales (beer to go)

562-285-7199

www.ambitiousales.com

Aura Thai

4085 Atlantic Ave.

562-426-3000

www.aurathailongbeach.com

Bamboo Teri House

562-595-6049

www.bambooterihouse.com

Dutch's Brewhouse

562-336-1326

www.dutchsbrewhouse.com

FB Nashvlile Hot Chicken (Inside Liberation Brewing Co.)

562-543-3911

www.firebirdhotchicken.com/chicken-and-burgers-menu

George's 50's Diner

562-427-5979

www.facebook.com/georges50sdiner

Georgie's Place

562-426-9115

www.postmates.com

Hungry Angelina

562-247-7272

www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/hungry-angelina

Liberation Brewing Co. (beer to go)

562-349-0133

Lola's Mexican Cuisine Atlantic Ave./Fourth Street

562-349-0100 (Atlantic) 562-343-5506 (Fourth)

www.lolasmexicancuisine.com

Merchant (bakery)

562-317-5155

www.doordash.com/store/the-merchant-long-beach-551108

MIXX Kitchen

562-336-1037

www.facebook.com/mixxkitchen

Noble Bird Rotisserie

562-431-0445

https://noblebirdrotisserie.com

The Pan

562-490-0700

www.thepan1.com

Pig Pen Delicacy

562-676-4021

Grubhub/Seamless/Postmates/Doordash

Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden

562-912-4949

www.rasselbocklb.com

Shake Shake

562-380-2090

www.shakeshack.com

Smog City Brewing Co. @SteelCraft (beer to go)

310-320-7664

www.steelcraftlb.com/smog-city-brewing

Urban Plates 

562-512-1608

www.urbanplates.com

Utopia

562-432-6888

www.utopiarestaurant.net

Willmore Wine Bar

562-492-5951

DoorDash

