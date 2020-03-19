The following restaurants are offering food takeout and/or delivery.
Ambitious Ales (beer to go)
562-285-7199
Aura Thai
4085 Atlantic Ave.
562-426-3000
Bamboo Teri House
562-595-6049
Dutch's Brewhouse
562-336-1326
FB Nashvlile Hot Chicken (Inside Liberation Brewing Co.)
562-543-3911
www.firebirdhotchicken.com/chicken-and-burgers-menu
George's 50's Diner
562-427-5979
www.facebook.com/georges50sdiner
Georgie's Place
562-426-9115
Hungry Angelina
562-247-7272
www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/hungry-angelina
Liberation Brewing Co. (beer to go)
562-349-0133
Lola's Mexican Cuisine Atlantic Ave./Fourth Street
562-349-0100 (Atlantic) 562-343-5506 (Fourth)
Merchant (bakery)
562-317-5155
www.doordash.com/store/the-merchant-long-beach-551108
MIXX Kitchen
562-336-1037
Noble Bird Rotisserie
562-431-0445
https://noblebirdrotisserie.com
The Pan
562-490-0700
Pig Pen Delicacy
562-676-4021
Grubhub/Seamless/Postmates/Doordash
Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden
562-912-4949
Shake Shake
562-380-2090
Smog City Brewing Co. @SteelCraft (beer to go)
310-320-7664
www.steelcraftlb.com/smog-city-brewing
Urban Plates
562-512-1608
Utopia
562-432-6888
Willmore Wine Bar
562-492-5951
DoorDash