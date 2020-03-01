Are you ready to vote for the best in Long Beach and surrounding areas!

Select your favorite from the top businesses/people listed on the ballot or write-in a new vote (if you don’t see your favorite already listed). The ballot is pre-populated with those who received the most votes in previous years. However, the voting ballot will be updated throughout the week to reflect the businesses/people receiving the most votes in 2020. Make sure your write-in vote counts by using the correct name and spelling along with the city/town they are located in (if in doubt, check their website, one of their ads or any printed material to make sure). Also, if you haven’t completed your ballot (need more time) -- no worries. You can come back to your voting ballot at any time (prior to close date) to vote for additional businesses or change your previous vote. Just follow the original link provided to you upon registration. After all, you must vote for at least 10 different categories for your ballot to count! The Reader’s Choice Awards is not a scientific survey. Winners are determined only from ballots received. Results do not reflect the opinion and/or views of the Press-Telegram or Grunion Gazette employees or affiliates. These are the main things you need to know to get started. A full list of rules can be found at the end of the survey.

Happy Voting!