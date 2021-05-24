Like so many other event organizers, the Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation board is offering an online event this year after cancelling the 2020 event altogether.
This year's Cottonwood Awards Luncheon will be a Facebook Live event starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Honorees will be Harbor Commissioner Bonnie Lowenthal and former Harbor Commissioner John Hancock.
And anyone (with a Facebook account) can attend for free.
As part of the presentation, there will be a virtual tour of the historic rancho, as well as an inside look at what it takes to maintain and preserve the city's hidden gem on Bixby Hill, organizers said. Then there will be a video tribute to Lowenthal and Hancock before presentation of their awards.
Normally, the Cottonwood Luncheon attracts 400-500 people to mingle, explore the rancho and raise money for the rancho's operation. The one advantage to doing an online event, according to executive director Pamela Young Lee, is the ability to show off the rancho to many people in many places.
Lowenthal will receive the Cottonwood Award for Leadership for her long and varied service to Long Beach and beyond. She has been in elected office as a school board member, a City Councilwoman, and a state assemblywoman. She was appointed to the Harbor Commission in 2017 by Mayor Robert Garcia.
Before beginning her political career, Lowenthal was a licensed marriage and family therapist. She also became involved early on with the United Cambodian Community in Long Beach as an arts manager. In addition to the Harbor Commission, she serves on the St. Mary’s Medical Center, U.S. Vets, Children Today, Linc Housing, and Jewish Family and Children’s Services boards.
John Hancock is being honored with the Special Recognition for Service and Commitment award for his contributions and philanthropy to Rancho Los Alamitos and the city overall. The founder and principal of Bancap Investment Group, Hancock served 12 years on the Harbor Commission, the Rancho Los Alamitos Foundation board for 25 years, and many other nonprofits in the city. He has received numerous awards for his volunteer work.
Rancho Los Alamitos reopened in February for limited tours of the gardens and barn area. Open areas have gradually expanded, but admission (free) still is on an appointment basis. Call 562-431-3541 or go to rancholosalamitos.org.
There is no need for reservations to view the Cottonwood event. Go to Facebook @RanchoLosAlamitos.