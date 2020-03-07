The Aquarium of the Pacific is trying something new with the Honda Pacific Visions expansion.
"The aquarium has this very large space that is perfect to showcase artists and shows that also introduce guests to the aquarium," Claire Atkinson, coordinator at the Aquarium of the Pacific, said.
Earlier this month, the Long Beach Blues Society put together a concert with acts that included Bernie Pearl featuring Sonny Green and THEE Blues Man and Al Williams Jazz Society. The show kicked off the inaugural season at the Pacific Visions space, setting the tone for arts and musical performances for the season to come.
“The arts in all of their modalities are important to our aquarium. We believe that art can strike emotional chords with people in ways that science alone often cannot," Jerry Schubel, president and CEO at the aquarium, said in a release. "With our new Pacific Visions wing, we are able to take this to the next level by combining the arts and the sciences to inspire people to create a better planet here on Earth."
Next on the schedule are performances of "The Lighthouse" by Long Beach Opera. The ghost story and psychological drama follows three officers who were sent to relieve three lighthouse keepers, only to find that they have vanished.
With the help of the 32-foot-tall and 180 degree arc projection wall at the Pacific Visions space, "The Lighthouse" will feel more immersive than on a traditional stage. And the score by Peter Maxwell Davies will take advantage of the fine-tuned acoustics of the theater.
"The Lighthouse" is playing at 7:30 p.m. on March 21, 22 and 28, with the last show on Sunday, March 29. Tickets start at $49.
Violins of Hope
Guests will have just one chance to see "Stories of Hope" on Tuesday, April 21.
The performance is presented by Violins of Hope, an organization in Tel Aviv, Israel, that refurbishes musical instruments rescued from Holocaust sites. The Pacific Visions showing will kick off Long Beach Symphony's own Violins of Hope concert series conducted by Eckart Preu.
Tickets for "Stories of Hope" are $100 each and are on sale through the Long Beach Symphony at longbeachsymphony.org.
True Brass Choir
True Brass Choir, a nonprofit based in Long Beach, will be putting on a show at 7 p.m. June 5.
The show is a celebration of planet earth presented by a brass ensemble featuring volunteer performers. The program will include Ralph Vaughan Williams’ "Sinfonia Antarctica" and "The Automatic Earth" by Steven Bryant.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at aquariumofthepacific.com.
Long Beach Chorale
The last show of the season will feature a performance called "Tree of Life" by the Long Beach Chorale as part of the aquarium’s efforts to feature visual and performing arts as a way for the public to connect with the ocean. The Long Beach Chorale performed at the aquarium’s grand opening celebration in 1998, Atkinson said.
Tickets are not yet on sale for this performance, but will be available in the coming months. Go to longbeachchorale.org/index.php/concerts.
For more information about the Aquarium of the Pacific and the Honda Pacific Visions exhibit, go to aquariumofthepacific.com.
