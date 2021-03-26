Life in Long Beach is a little different. Youngsters in the “Aquatic Capital of America” are not limited to grass parks and gymnasiums; they can also enjoy water-themed Parks and Recreation programs.
After finishing first grade in 2010, Peter Beck spent eight summer weeks learning how to sand, paint, and rig a model sailboat. At the end of the summer, Peter and his fellow campers launched their vessels in the annual Clyde W. Ellerman Memorial Model Boat Regatta at the Colorado Lagoon.
“Sitting on a bench in a courtyard under the shade of a large tree, I spent days sanding the keel for my 12” model sailboat,” Peter said. “I was hooked. Our family’s summer vacation from then on was scheduled around the dates of the model sailboat program.”
Peter built small wooden boats at the Colorado Lagoon until 2016. During those years, he also learned to sail full-size boats at the Leeway Sailing Center. In 2017, Peter became a teen volunteer and spent more than 200 hours helping campers craft model sailboats.
Over the past 11 years, Peter’s wooden vessels grew larger and more elaborate. Many take the form of traditional sailboats, but others are fanciful creations inspired by his imagination. One of his favorite boats is 9 feet long, with 115 sails.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Peter’s hobby became a lifeline. With his Boy Scout activities postponed and his Wilson High classes online, Peter found solace in his craft. His family’s garage became his workshop and he spent hours designing and building boats from redwood and sailcloth. He even opened an online showroom to sell his work.
The 17-year-old employs more sophisticated tools now than he did as a first-grader. He often uses electric sanders, although the complex shapes and curves still require hand work. Committed to quality, Peter taught himself to use a sewing machine in order to hem and rig sails in a professional manner.
“I love his old-school craftmanship,” customer Anna Wenger said.
An Emmy-nominated producer in Hollywood, Wenger grew up in Long Beach and said she has fond memories of sailing at Leeway. She bought one of Peter’s boats for herself and purchased another as a gift.
“His work is incredibly detailed and beautiful,” Wenger said. “It exceeded my expectations. The stitching on his sails looks like it was done by a professional tailor.”
Peter’s water-going crafts are built with a lead keel to balance in the tide. Slides on the sails allow an adjustment for wind speed and direction. Peter said he has enjoyed launching boats at El Dorado and Heartwell parks, in addition to Colorado Lagoon.
Knowing that some boats will never see the water, Peter also builds decorative versions of the vessels. He offers a number of finished pieces on his site and he accepts custom orders. The time commitment for each build varies. Depending on the boat’s complexity, the process requires between three weeks and four months of labor.
To learn more about Peter and see his work, go to www.modelboatshop.com.