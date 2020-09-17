As part of the Grunion's annual exploration of kindness, we asked readers to write a poem expressing their understanding of kindness.
We had a good number of entries, showing a wide range of approaches. It was a difficult task choosing, but every contest has to have a winner.
This year, the winner is Christine Houston. She will receive a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant Tantalum.
Here is her poem:
Kindness is action
Not absence of cruelty
How can I help you?
As mentioned above, there were several good kindness poems. Here is a sampling. Enjoy.
Are you patient, temperate, kind?
Remembering … it's a state-of-mind.
Think right, act right and do right.
We're in this with all our might.
Don't give up, don't give in.
It's about living and loving, and WE WILL WIN!!
Elaine Wood
As I think about the essence of kindness I am reminded of the inherent best of you!
Within the spectrum of life’s emotions you can sense the needs of others and join them there with sincere empathy and lenient heart.
You are generous with your time and always respectful with your thoughts, even when we agree to disagree.
You have the innate ability to sense the isolated moments of doubt, and are most proud in my exhilarating pinnacles of success.
It is with kindness that you become a pillar of strength when I waver on the path of righteousness because you know my true potential.
And when you notice strangers along life’s way, you inspire faith to persevere that often becomes essential.
With you, kindness is a virtue to be shared equitably with friend and foe.
Kindness is a blessing that gives without end, even when you feel strained from the tensions of your own problems within.
The essence of kindness is rooted in God’s love.
Kindness is what Kindness does and knows no beginning or end!
As I reflect on my definition of Kindness it is the inherent best of you and I my Friend!
Darick Simpson
Kindness is in Sympathy.
Giving an ear
for understanding
to the misunderstood.
When unable to understand
their is knowledge seeking,
Informing oneself and others
Of current events and what can be
done to help in change.
Breaking away from institutional
structure and captivity.
Do not be fake-kind,
Those who are not sympathetic with heart
spread 'fake kindness' with an advantage
to gain and never give back.
Kindness is putting another person
before oneself without the need to boast.
Kindness living in the heart and mind,
Nourishing the soul for a better tomorrow.
Kindness is in Empathy.
Sharing and relating to situations
and happenings.
Uplifting people through their
journey,
An empathetic heart does not seek compensation or a motive.
Be kind to others,
Be kind to yourself.
Heal and grow with kindness.
Eduardo Reyes
DREAM BACK
The cosmos dreams harmony and connection. Dream back.
The Universe dreams balance and cooperation. Dream back.
The Solar System dreams awareness and abundance. Dream back.
The Earth dreams peace and transformation. Dream back.
The People dream equality and understanding. Dream back.
The Mother dreams love and kindness. Dream back.
The Father dreams courage and respect. Dream back.
The child dreams joy and creativity. Dream back.
The Mind dreams rest and patience. Dream back.
The Heart dreams receptivity and Oneness. Dream back.
In lovingkindness, Be the One.
Nancy Johnson