Nationally known civil rights activist Peggy Preacely will be the special guest Tuesday, Jan. 26, at a virtual community forum sponsored by Long Beach's African American Cultural Center.

Preacely was part of the Student Non-Violent Coordinator Committee (SNCC), was jailed several times in the deep South while attempting to register African Americans to vote and participated in the 1963 March on Washington.

Erroll Parker, a longtime journalist and member of the Cultural Center committee, will discuss Preacely's life with her. The live zoom event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

To register for the event, go to Gazettes.com/go/zoom. For more information, call 562-682-9398.

