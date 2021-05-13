For the second year, the Namasté Center for Spiritual Living is organizing a "Love Wins" car parade through parts of Long Beach.
According to Namasté spokesperson Ray Bradford, the event this Sunday takes place when the Long Beach LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Festival would normally be scheduled. The parade honors all COVID-19 heroes as well as affirming that "Love Wins" over LGBTQ+ prejudice and discrimination.
The procession starts at 10 a.m. Sunday at Atlantic Avenue and Spring Street, passing by MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, then on down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before swinging west to Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center. Then the route goes through Alamitos Beach and Bluff Heights neighborhoods on the way to the Broadway by the Sea Skilled Nursing Facility and Pacific Palms Healthcare.
The parade ends after a pass by the VA Hospital and Healthcare System. It is expected to last about 90 minutes.