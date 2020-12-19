Long Beach's Rotary Club doesn't wait until the last minute to do anything.
Following tradition, the club revealed its 2021-2022 board of directors at its Dec. 9 meeting. But the board doesn't take office until June 2021.
Current President Matt Kinley turned last week's meeting over to Dennis Smith, the next Rotary president, to allow him to introduce his board. For a little more advance planning, attorney Michele Dobson was announced as the president three years from now, 2023-24. Alfredo Velasco, Long Beach YMCA CEO, will be president in 2022-23.
Smith, co-owner of Stratis Financial, announced the following directors:
Secretary/ Treasurer: Tony Gales; Assistants to the President: Dana Buchanan & Michele Dobson; Vice Presidents: Nel Varenas, Dorian Bolick, Dan Lipton, Robyn Gordon-Peterson; Sergeants at Arms: Gaia Valentino, Aaron Blackburn, Brett Lewis, Greg Burnight; Club Service: Rich Gibson; Career Service: Henry Fung; International Service: Freda Hinsche Otto; Membership Service: Lisa Hain; Community Service: Tina Barry; Fellowship Service: Steve Hockett; and Youth Service: Lisa Finn.