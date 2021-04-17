Not many people can say they are two-time "Jeopardy!" champions. Brandon Deutsch can.
At the age of 13, Deutsch won Long Beach Unified’s middle school tournament while attending Rogers Middle School, and now, at 22, he is a three-time winner on the real "Jeopardy!."
Deutsch’s episodes were televised the week of April 5 with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the guest host.
“Since I was a little kid, I had a brain geared toward trivia,” Deutsch said.
Deutsch said he had tried out for the college version of "Jeopardy!" but was never selected. He took the real "Jeopardy!" test last April and was invited to a Zoom audition and a mock game. He was then put into the contestants pool and was told he could be called anytime in the next two years.
“At that point, I wasn’t expecting to hear anything,” he said. “I was hoping against hope to go on when Alex (Trebek) was alive. But I was not upset, because this was a good consolation prize.”
The “this” was being on the show with Rodgers who, like Deutsch, attended the University of California, Berkeley.
In January, Deutsch, who will be attending Harvard Law School in the fall, was asked if he wanted to be an alternate. He sat in the studio and watched a week’s worth of shows while Katie Couric was host. One month later, he was called to be a contestant.
“The days started at 5:30 a.m. because I had to be at the studio by 7,” he said. “Taping started in the 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. range and Thursday’s episode was done by 6:45 p.m.”
In Monday’s first game, Deutsch had such a big lead — “a lock win,” he said — that he decided to only bet $924 in Final Jeopardy!.
“To have a win — and a lock win — was so exciting,” he said. “The show’s production assistants tell you that you aren’t allowed any visible signs of saying hello to your family, so I bet $924, which is my parents’ wedding anniversary.”
“That Monday night, my heart almost exploded because that was Brandon’s way of saying he loved us,” Kim Deutsch, his mother, said. “Win, lose or draw, it didn’t matter to me.”
Deutsch’s second victory was anything but a lock — he won by only $2. He also won Wednesday’s show, but wasn’t so fortunate on Thursday. Still, his final money winnings amounted to more than $70,000.
“Pasquale (that evening’s winner) had my number on the buzzer and it’s all about the power of the buzzer,” he said. “But overall, I could not believe this was happening to me. I was 6-for-6 on daily doubles I encountered and 3-for-4 on Final Jeopardy! and I got to talk to Aaron Rodgers, so it really was a dream come true.”