Saturday was one for the record books when Mike Altieri made not one but two Holes in One at Long Beach Skylinks Golf Course.
Mike Altieri, senior vice president for marketing, communications and content at AEG Sports and the Los Angeles Kings, plays with Long Beach friends each other week.
They play the local municipal courses the Skylinks, Big Rec, and El Dorado. On May 15, it was Skylinks.
“I’m a low 80s golfer — been playing 40 years.” Altieri said.
He shared the details of his game, “We got to the fifth hole, I used a 6 iron — I hit it okay — not great. It bounced and with my 55-year-old eyes and bad vision, my brother needed to tell me it went in.
“Got to 13 — I used a 5 iron — and landed on the green- tapped it in for a birdie. At this point I, was nervous. Golf is a mental game, you know.
“At the 16th hole, on my practice swing I hit dirt from the ground," he recalled. "My friend said take a deep breath. I used a 7 iron, it was a perfect shot and rolled right in.”
sLarry Conkings, who was in the foursome playing behind Altieri said, “The odds of someone getting two hole in one in one round of play are 167 million to one.”
Altieri, a Cal State Long Beach grad, summarized the day, “It was the best round of my life. I double bogeyed at 18 — and finished at 71.
“My friends and the group behind me must of each hugged me three or four times," he added. "We went into the lounge and I was buying everyone drinks. I ran a tab and I was more than happy to pay.”