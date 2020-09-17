They are a dynamic duo — Nellie de la Cruz and her life-long friend Arleen Ramirez, two 11-year-olds who have a burning desire to help their community.
“No matter how small you are, you can still make a big difference in life,” Nellie says.
The girls refer to each other as the twins. Nellie is the compassionate instigator with her sidekick’s total commitment.
A couple of years back, Nellie had a series of traumas: her beloved grandmother (also Nellie) passed away from pancreatic cancer, then her much-loved aunt Sheril Rodriguez was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer as well. All that after spending more than seven months of her own life in and out of Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center’s pediatric unit, fighting recurring kidney infections.
Her loving concern was the “switch that turned on Nellie’s determination” to show her caring, according to her mom. With passion and dedication, Nellie turned a negative to a positive.
“I wouldn’t want people to think they had to be at that ‘sad time’ to show people that they are not alone in their situation,” Nellie says. “Whatever it might be, we can always be there for others.”
Nellie and Arleen decided to do something about the terror of cancer. They called their team of two the “Cancer Fighters,” and said they want to give hope to cancer patients and let them know that they are not alone in their fight against this disease, “to let them know people care,” Nellie says.
That concept spread to all areas of suffering. The Cancer Fighters logo was established because the duo “felt especially bad for kids and wanted them to know that we care.” Their logos are augmented by hundreds and hundreds of “hope bracelets” — hand-made bracelets that feature a hope charm. Nellie says their goal is to make 1,000 bracelets. (The girls can make a bracelet in a couple of minutes — adults are lucky if they can make one in a half hour).
Their ambition and goals know no bounds. In fact, when asked “what do you want to do as an adult?” Nellie responded, “I want to create a company to inspire others to imagine a better world and to come forward to take action to let people know they are not alone, that you care and that you can make a difference.”
Arleen anticipates a career in nursing. Both say they plan to better their communities through compassion.
Herrera Elementary School Principal Claire Fieri remarked that Nellie has “such a remarkable innate, compassionate personality. She uses her experience to give back to others. She looks out for her schoolmates, asking them how they feel about things — always inspiring others to care. Her efforts and activities are evident in all aspects of the school throughout the year. For example, Nellie speaks before assemblies with her message and both girls keep an eye on the kindergarteners who arrive early at school.
“They inspire me to help all children embrace their own power to make their community, and ultimately our world, a better place,” Fieri added.
The girls enlisted Mrs. Fieri’s permission to make and store supplies in the school cafeteria, where they arrive at 8 a.m. every day before the COVID-19 shutdown. They even hosted an online class for 6- to 7-year-old children to inspire them to help others.
Arleen says, “The kids showed great imagination, I’m proud of them!”
Fieri said, “Nellie and Arleen persisted in their goal to show care for others through acts of kindness, from children fighting cancer to families in need of food and more recently to essential workers during the pandemic.”
Their first project, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, was to make 80 or so care packages for first responders at St. Mary. At that time, they also created 100 bracelets and a hundred packages for hospitals and the sheriff’s department. Each of their care baskets includes bracelets, masks and other items appropriate to the occasion.
They delivered 94 Easter baskets to Miller Children’s Hospital in April and delivered 240 cookies to St. Mary’s in August. Nellie says they plan to bake enough to complete their goal of giving to the entire hospital.
The girls feed breakfast to the homeless every other week. At each event they wear a different version of the Cancer Fighter logo shirt.
“We chose ‘fighters’ because we fight so that others can be happy and know that we care about them,” Nellie says.” We want to help the community and inspire others to help also, proving that two small girls can make a difference!”
For more about these remarkable young women and help their cause, go to www.gofundme.com/f/s5jm37-cancer-fighters.