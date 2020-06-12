Lindsay and Andy Bugman were looking forward to a June 6 wedding in Kauai. The two planned every detail for a tropical, week-long celebration with family and friends.
The couple, who met and dated during their years in law school, moved to Belmont Shore in November; Long Beach was a perfect midpoint between their Los Angeles and Orange County work sites. They spent time unpacking, working, and enjoying the amenities of the area as their nuptials drew nearer.
And then a pandemic erupted.
While Lindsay and Andy worked from home, they wondered whether tourists would be allowed to return to the vulnerable Hawaiian Islands. By the end of April, they realized that it would be impossible to hold a destination wedding with 50 guests. Putting everyone’s health and safety above all other considerations, the couple cancelled their travel plans and opted to have an intimate ceremony on their Long Beach front lawn.
According to Lindsay’s sister, Chelsea, the two “wanted to keep their date and really just wanted to be married and start their life together as a married couple.”
They hung string lights and contacted a local florist, a Second Street restaurant, and a favorite bakery in preparation for a small celebration at home. Clear, blue skies made a lovely backdrop for their Saturday evening wedding and social distancing provided a dramatic separation that actually enhanced the simple beauty of the moment. Standing six feet away, their officiant, a family friend, shared special memories and brought warmth and joy to the occasion.
Sidewalk strollers seemed surprised to stumble upon a wedding, but they smiled and cheered congratulations. Cars honked in support as they drove by. After the ceremony, the bride and groom took sunset photos on the beach.
There was no reception, but the newly married Bugmans did enjoy a celebratory meal from Open Sesame, one of their favorite Belmont Shore restaurants. Instead of a wedding cake, they put a cupcake table in front of their house, with artful stacks of individually boxed treats, and offered them to anyone who walked by.
“This wasn’t our original plan,” Lindsay and Andy said, “but it ended up being so meaningful to get married at our home here in Belmont Shore. We are so grateful for the support of both our families and friends, and also our neighbors. We couldn’t ask for a better community, or a better day.”