In the struggle to balance social distance with the need for connection, one family has found a fun solution.
A day before Easter, Tanner Howe gave his grandparents, John and Suzanne Huffman, a surprise quarantine concert. Standing in the back of a pickup truck, Tanner serenaded their Belmont Heights neighborhood while his dad, Kirk Howe, played guitar in a mask.
“We are a family that usually gets together at least once a week,” Suzanne Huffman said. “It’s been so hard not seeing everyone. Tanner planned all this just to make us happy. He has always had a heart like that.”
Both Tanner and his grandmother wiped away tears during the performance.
“I got emotional singing to my grandparents and their neighbors because I could tell how much it meant to them," Tanner said. “It really was so amazing to see how many people we were able to make smile and have a good time.”
After visiting the Huffmans, Tanner sang in a few more Long Beach neighborhoods. At each stop, neighbors raced outside to join in the fun.
Stacy Copp, a Los Altos resident and teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, described her reaction to Tanner’s concert.
“I watched, I listened, I clapped, I smiled, I took videos, I looked all around (like I was making sure it was real) and felt so appreciative and thankful for being chosen as one of the lucky recipients to get to partake in such a meaningful, joyous experience.”
Kirk Howe, a history teacher at Hughes Middle School for the past 35 years, said that music has always been important to the Howe family. Kirk started playing guitar at 14 and still performs with Power Trip, a local cover band. He and Jona got the kids singing at any early age, performing as a family band for friends, neighbors, churches, and schools.
Tanner aspires to be a full-time touring music artist. He attended the Musicians Institute in Hollywood and has already recorded one EP/album, “Record Head.” Before the quarantine, Tanner was a regular performer at the Disneyland Resort and a waiter at Jade on the Water. When Jade and Disneyland closed due to the virus, Tanner started looking for creative ways to be productive. His surprise concert idea was immensely popular and a video of his show went viral.
“I’m so glad that so many have enjoyed this video and that it has been able to spread joy to more people than I had ever imagined,” Tanner said. “This is a scary time and many people are feeling lonely and sad, especially because a lot of us are not able to see our loved ones.”
The upbeat clip has led to messages from and interviews with CBS News, ABC News, FOX News, Yahoo, and the Kelly Clarkson Show. Eager to keep promoting positivity, Tanner said he is planning additional quarantine concerts.
“We are excited to surprise more people and share that in another video,” Tanner said. “Music really has the power to bring people together and I love that.”
To learn more about Tanner, visit his Instagram site, @tannerhowe, or his website, tannerhowemusic.com.