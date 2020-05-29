Along with many other Long Beach nonprofits, the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) has moved its primary fund-raising dinner to 2021.
However, the agency has named its Humanitarians of the Year, to be honored then. They are Wini Carter, Annette Kashiwabara, and Servando and Cindy Orozco. The Building Bridges Award will be presented to the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation, and the Henry Youth Meyer Award honoree will be Lupe Granados.
Carter has volunteered in the community for decades, serving on multiple boards, too. She has served as a reserve police officer, created a scholarship for the Black Police Officers Organization, and was appointed to the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission.
Kashiwabara has worked in the nonprofit community most of her career, as well as participating in organizations as a volunteer, after working as a nurse at Community Hospital. She currently is executive director of the Assistance League.
CCEJ's Humanitarian Award goes to the Orozcos. Servando Orozco is the CEO and founder of Orozco’s Auto Service, while Cindy Orozco is the general Manager. The company has five leading automotive shops and more than 40 employees. The Orozcos generously support local organizations, and say they are committed to giving back to the community.
Next year's Building Bridges Award goes to the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation, which focuses on helping Long Beach nonprofits. Its donations to CCEJ helped to expand CCEJ’s Conscious Classrooms anti-bias education program, reaching more than 2,000 middle and high school students.
Finally, the Henry Meyer Youth Award goes to Granados, who has been a CCEJ youth leader for the last two years, and has become a social advocate after attending the Building Bridges youth camp. She graduates from El Rancho High School this year, with plans to attend Cal State Long Beach.
The dinner will take place in May 2021, although a specific date hasn't been set yet.