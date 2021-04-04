You won’t find many authors who encourage a reader to start at the end of the book, but Claudine Burnett does.
Burnett’s self-published 12th book is titled “African Americans in Long Beach and Southern California: a History.” The book’s 429 pages encapsulates more than 150 years, beginning in the 1800s and continues to 1970. It connects Long Beach history with the African-American experience in Southern California and includes the names and accomplishments of 135 Long Beach Black people and their contribution to history after 1970.
“The book covers a lot of territory,” Burnett said. “I think people will want to read the conclusion the most. I tried to tie together events that led to 1970 and then what is happening today."
Burnett added the book also discusses micro aggression and the need for education.
Burnett, a retired Long Beach Public Library librarian, compiled the Long Beach History Index, a feat 25 years in the making, going through digital copies of newspapers. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from UC Irvine, a master’s degree in information science from UCLA and a master’s in public administration from Cal State Long Beach.
She said she had helped Indira Hale Tucker and Aaron Day with their 2007 book “Heritage of African Americans in Long Beach,” but later realized there were even more stories to be told after recently-digitized Black newspapers such as the California Eagle, Los Angeles Sentinel, Liberator and microfilmed copies of the California Informer were made available.
With help from the community of librarians in and around Long Beach, and use of U.S. Census Bureau records, Burnett was able to compile a list of African Americans in Long Beach and their occupations through the years. A boom in the African American population in Long Beach coincided with World War II and the Navy's base here. Records show that in 1940, there were 610 Black people living in Long Beach. By 1944, there were 6,000.
“Newspapers articles reported that African Americans were forced to live in what was called the Negro District — an area with the boundaries of 10th Street to Hill Street and Cherry Avenue to Linden Avenue,” she said. “And African Americans were also only allowed to live in West Long Beach. It really wasn’t until the Civil Rights Act of 1968 when a provision was included that prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental, or financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin and sex that African Americans could live in other parts of the city.”
It seems like the librarian-turning-into-a writer theme has recurred a time or two. According to the Everything Librarian website, some librarian-turned-authors were Beverly Cleary of “Beezus and Ramona” fame, who died recently at the age of 104, Andre Norton, Madeline L’Engle and even Benjamin Franklin.
“A lot of librarians want to write books, screen plays and poetry,” Burnett said. “But we usually don’t talk about that and we don’t want to be continually asked if we are published.”
Her 12th book was published in March and she admits that each book has been a bit less challenging to write.
“It does get easier,” she said. “I didn’t consider myself much of a writer in the beginning. My earlier books were not as concise as I would write them now. But when you get yourself into a mindset, it becomes easier.”
The author, who lives in Huntington Beach, says she enjoys the freedom self-publishing affords.
“I want to have complete control and the copyrights and the additional money so I can donate to my projects,” she said.
And she added her most important project is for publications to be digitized, because if the digitalization process doesn’t happen, information is going to be lost.
“I have gone through some newspapers that are so old, that just turning the pages make them fall apart and we can’t let that happen,” she said.
All of her books have been nonfiction. Her first book, “Haunted Long Beach,” published in 1996, is based on stories culled from local newspapers and first-person accounts. It sold 5,000 copies through the Long Beach Historical Society and earned her the title “Ghost Lady of Long Beach.” Burnett wrote a popular follow-up, “Haunted Long Beach II,” which was published in 2010.
"Haunted Long Beach I and II" are her most popular, but Burnett has written about how the 18th Amendment banning the sale of most alcoholic beverages was sneered at in Long Beach and how the city was a center of the Ku Klux Klan movement.
“African Americans in Long Beach and Southern California: a History” is available through the Historical Society of Long Beach as well as through Author House, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The cost is $28.99 for the softcover book and $7.99 for the e-book.
For more information, go to claudineburnettbooks.com.