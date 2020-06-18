Car caravan parties have become the thing to do since the Stay at Home coronavirus orders in mid-March.
Graduations, birthdays, saying hi to students — all have been celebrated with automobiles slowly rolling by someone's home filled with people honking, waving and yelling.
But the car parade scheduled this Friday, June 19, in Bixby Knolls should be something special. The party is for Philip Patterson, who turns 100 years old that day, and the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) has gotten behind the effort.
Philip's granddaughter, Marika Patterson, got the car rolling, so to speak, with a post on the Bixby Knolls Community page on Facebook. Would anyone be willing to participate in a parade to make her grandfather's birthday special?
She was flooded with responses, according to Blair Cohn, BKBIA executive director. Cohn stepped up to help organize and promote the party.
Patterson was born June 19, 1920, in Phoenix, Ariz. He moved to Long Beach in 1944, after being discharged from the Army. He was drafted in 1942 and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers, and trained in the California dessert. He didn't serve overseas, though — his brother was already in an active war zone in the South Pacific.
He had a 37-year career with the Richfield Oil refinery in Wilmington. After he retired, he helped found Long Beach Meals on Wheels, and delivered meals with that nonprofit for 20 years.
Patterson and his wife of 62 years, Betty, traveled all over the world, often chaperoning student groups. Favorite destinations were China, Italy and Spain.
To be part of the party Friday, people are asked to line up at 12:30 p.m. on 45th Street west of Cherry Avenue. People can bring Happy Birthday signs, balloons, flags and cards to drop off at the Patterson home.
The plan is to have everyone play music by he Glenn Miller Band — Patterson's favorite. The family also is asking people to send birthday cards to Philip Patterson, c/o BKBIA, 4321 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807.
For more information, email patterson.marika@gmail.com or Blair@bixbyknolls.com.