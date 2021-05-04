Worshippers will be welcomed into the Bay Shore Church sanctuary on May 23, Pentecost Sunday.
It will be the first live service at the church in more than a year. Bay Shore continued to provide Sunday services online through the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, but it wasn't quite the same, according to senior Pastor David Clark.
“Although we missed only one week of Sunday worship services during the pandemic," Clark said in a release, "having pre-recorded worship service is not the same as being gathered in a familiar place, all praying together, or listening to elements of worship at the same time. It seems fitting to reopen on Pentecost Sunday, a day when we commemorate the Holy Spirit descending on Jesus’s disciples.”
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with a sign-in sheet, social distancing and wearing face masks. No reservations are required, though, and walk-ins are welcome.
Bay Shore Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo, and a parking lot is at the corner of The Toledo and Granada Avenue. The service still will be live-streamed for those uncomfortable with attending in person. Go to www.bayshorechurch.org for information.