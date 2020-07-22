Matt Kinley says his theme for the next year as president of Long Beach Rotary is "Reimagining Rotary" — so it seemed fitting that the first meeting he presided over took place as a video conference.
Kinley is the 104th president of Long Beach's oldest service club. An attorney with his own practice, he joined Rotary in 1990 in Downey, and served as president there in 1997-98.
He joined the Rotary Club of Long Beach in 2003, and has served on multiple committees and boards since. He also served as president of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce in 2007-08.
Kinley is a newlywed, celebrating his four-month anniversary recently with his wife Loara; they are avid hikers and bike riders.
He takes the Rotary gavel from Immediate Past President Mollie Beck. Long Beach Rotary meets every Wednesday. For more information, go to www.rotarylongbeach.org.