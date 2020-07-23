Angela Madsen’s body is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Long Beach today (Thursday) on the cargo ship Polynesia, according to Madsen’s wife, Debra.
Madsen, a three-time Paralympian and U.S. Marine veteran, died at sea last month, halfway through her attempt to become the first openly gay athlete and oldest woman to row alone across the Pacific Ocean. Madsen, a Long Beach resident who set out on her journey to Hawaii from Marina del Rey in April, was found tethered to her boat Monday, June 22, after getting in the water to make repairs.
Debra Madsen said once the ship reaches port, the body will be transferred to the Los Angeles Coroner for paperwork, but because of the coronavirus, Angela’s body might be there a few weeks.
“After she goes to the coroner, the body will be moved to the Rose Hill mortuary and then her ashes will be taken back to Hawaii,” Madsen said. She said there will be a Coast Guard burial at sea.
On the RowofLife Facebook page, Madsen wrote that she met with filmmaker Soraya Simi about the documentary Simi was doing on Angela Madsen and that the film is continuing progress. Also, the boat S.V. Blue Moon has been hired to make the journey to recover RowofLife from the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
—Gary Metzker