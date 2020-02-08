Say government, and most people's antennae goes up. Say tax, and those antennae start to quiver. Say tax hike or tax extension, and the antennae commence to shake.
In Long Beach, a whole lot of shakin's going on.
A month-long election process got underway Monday in our fair city with the first mail-in ballots hitting home mailboxes. The actual election day isn't until March 3, but people can mark those ballots and send them back any time between now and then.
Lots of other things are different about this election, but we'll save that for another time.
There are some pretty interesting races for City Council on some of those ballots for specific districts, but all of Long Beach gets to vote on two questions — Measure A and Measure B. Both carry the title of tax. I'll talk next week about why that description doesn't really apply to Measure B.
This week, let's talk sales tax.
The Measure A we're voting on this month is more properly Son of Measure A. In 2016, Long Beach voters approved a 1 percent increase in the city's sales tax, but it was supposed to go away (sunset) after 10 years. There were some other details, with a half-percent drop for a few years so Los Angeles County could take that part of the tax to fight homelessness.
Mayor Robert Garcia and the City Council promised to spend the $60 million or so a year the 1 percent sales tax brought in for public safety — cops and firefighters — and infrastructure. As far as anyone can tell, that promise has been kept.
So why, with the sales tax hike only three years old, are we talking about making it permanent?
I did mention $60 million a year, didn't I? The city budget passed last September dealt with a general fund of $554 million — that general fund pays for stuff like cops, parks, libraries and pretty much everything most people think of when it comes to city services.
Do the math. What would happen to your household budget if you suddenly took a more than 10 percent pay cut?
Some opponents to continuing the tax scream that Long Beach has the highest sales tax in the country, or at least in the state. Wrong. Very wrong.
There are 18 other cities in California who also are at the current maximum sales tax of 10.25 percent — where Long Beach's tax sits. Once this election is over, that number could double.
Moreover, our city only gets 2 percent of that 10.25 — the rest goes to the county and state. That's with the Measure A increase.
And here's where the whole 2020 Measure A question gets a little sticky. There are other agencies out there, primarily Los Angeles County and the Air Quality Management District (AQMD) salivating over the chance to get more Long Beach sales tax.
That's right. If we don't approve the extension of our local sales tax, LA County and/or the AQMD are ready and willing to snap it up, taking Long Beach's total sales tax right back to 10.25 percent. So we'll still be paying as much as the state allows — only the money will be going somewhere else instead of paying for Long Beach cops, firefighters and more.
Yes, I realize that sounds like I'm taking the city's side. I prefer to think I'm just showing my pragmatic side. If I have to pay, I prefer to benefit as directly as possible.
You are going to continue to pay 10.25 percent in sales tax — in Long Beach and lots of other California cities. I want to keep as much of that money here as I can, so I'm going to vote yes on Measure A. What are you going to do?