I messed up last week.
A very uncommon occurance, I know, but it happened. I neglected to write anything about the Giving Tuesday Now event that took place May 5.
I ask you, gentle reader, to pony up for charity, or the arts, or other good causes, probably too often. Still, I hadn’t calculated how big the response would be to another Giving Tuesday.
From all accounts, people stepped up and opened their wallets yet once again. That’s all the more impressive given the uncertain times we’re living through. Employment is shaky for lots of folks, and the doomsayers are already talking of an economy worse than what society suffered through during the Great Depression.
Still, people gave. My NPR radio station, KPCC, apparently raised half a million dollars in a day, primarily by saying if the money didn’t come through they’d be laying off or furloughing a third of their staff. Their corporate support had “fallen off a cliff.”
I could make some comparisons, but I won’t go there.
I haven’t got reports back from my cherished Long Beach nonprofits and arts groups, but, at least judging from the number of emailed appeals I received on Tuesday, I know they were out there trying.
I know of two more joint-effort fundraisers on the 2020 calendar. And there will be appeals from individual organizations through the year, too.
I worry about donor fatigue. But Long Beach’s great generosity continues to amaze me.
Thanks to you all.
•
Sunday is Mother’s Day. I know better than to neglect that — there’s nothing quite like the anger of a mother ignored.
It’s been almost four decades since my mother died, so I’m in no danger of incurring her wrath.
But I do know a lot of women who are great mothers, and I’m pleased to be able to acknowledge them.
I am of an age where my daughters are experienced mothers. What’s that? You didn’t know I had daughters?
Technically, they’re Maria’s daughters. But I think over the last 20 years, I’ve managed to earn the right to call them mine, too.
But that’s not the point. What’s relevant today is that I’ve had the opportunity to watch both of them grow and mature into amazing mothers.
Some talk about the maternal instict, and contend that mothering comes naturally. I suppose that’s true, but good mothering takes work, experience and a little help now and then.
Which brings me back to Maria.
She’s not one to constantly offer advice or criticism, even when she has strong opinions about how to raise her grandchildren. Instead, she concentrates on being there when Charlotte or Aimee need her.
That often includes taking care of the grandkids so mom can take a break — and Maria lives for those opportunities. It gives her the chance to offer some direct mothering. I suppose the proper term is grandmothering.
So I’ll say Happy Mother’s Day, girls. And Happy Grandmother’s Day, Maria. You all deserve medals for what you do. Please have a great day.