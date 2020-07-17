It seems like every two or three years, I feel compelled to write a column about how it feels like I’m working in a vacuum.
The only people who really work in a vacuum are astronauts on a space walk, but you probably knew that. I’m speaking metaphorically here, as in it’s hard to tell how people are responding to the work we grungy Grunion types are doing.
Once upon a time, in a Colorado far, far away, I was able to at least sort of judge our success by the number of subscribers. We lived and died on those numbers at the rural weeklies where I toiled.
Circulation numbers counted when I moved on to dailies, but I had far less impact on them there. Feedback from the editors had to suffice, and that was often lacking.
When I came back to my community roots in Long Beach, I discovered the concept of “controlled circulation.” That’s code for free delivery to certain areas — a concept I still have a hard time explaining when someone asks why their neighbor on the next block gets a paper and they don’t.
That also left me without a quantitative standard to judge our success. I got, and get, feedback from individuals both good and bad. But that’s not always a good gauge of the readership at large.
The advent of the internet brought a whole new way of quantifying success. How many eyeballs did you capture today?
While we compete hard in the world of web-based journalism, I admit to a preference for print, at least as it relates to community journalism. The hyper-local news that defines a community — what the students at the local schools are doing, how’s business on the neighborhood main street, what’s the big community event this weekend — doesn’t always translate well to the internet.
It certainly doesn’t compare to the lurid headlines and celebrity gossip that get the most clicks on the internet. I might argue that it has more real substance, though.
Now comes the coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 catastrophe or whatever catchy name you’ve used to describe the last four months.
To the cynical, this looks like a newsman’s — make that a news person’s — dream. Tons of stuff to write about, personal dramas to chronicle, important information that the community must have. And that’s all true; everyone I know in our company is working harder than ever before to get the job done.
But this particular global catastrophe brings with it some special tortures. Top on that list is the requirement that we do everything possible to avoid personal contact with pretty much everyone.
That has meant shutting down Grunion Central and working from home.
I realize that is not worth complaining about in comparison to those who have lost jobs or been furloughed for months. I almost feel guilty complaining about being isolated. Almost.
Let me make it clear I’m not talking the “official” isolation, where you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and must stay away from absolutely everyone. I’ve taken my cue from the very top in D.C. and avoided getting tested — so I don’t have it.
But I do feel isolated. Contact with coworkers is limited to email and an occasional phone call. Reaching out to news sources is the same.
Most of all, I’ve missed the many events that made up the fabric of Long Beach life. Whether it’s plays, concerts, or community meetings, that’s how I have managed to keep my finger on our city’s pulse.
So maybe I’m feeling more disconnected than isolated. All I know is it doesn’t feel good.
What do I want you to do about it? Just stay in touch. Tell me how we’re doing, and what we’re not doing that you want us to do.
That cures vacuums and isolation. For both you and me. Thanks.