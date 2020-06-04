When will we learn?
The cynic in me says never.
Mankind has dealt with prejudice of one form or another since the beginning — Roman versus Jew, Christian versus Moor, colonists versus native Americans, etc. It doesn't take a history professor to know that any time there is a discernible difference between groups of humans, prejudice results.
I'm no expert, so I won't try to go into the psychology of the need to dominate — I'll just say it seems to be a basic part of the human makeup. It says something when overcoming that need is a determining factor in being "civilized."
The last time I checked, Jesus Christ's edict to "love thy neighbor like yourself" doesn't include the caveat "as long as your neighbor looks like you." But all too often, we act as if part two is true — no matter what race we are.
I am well aware of the many efforts towards tolerance and brotherhood that surround us. I am a believer in the brotherhood concept, by the way — tolerance sounds too much like I'm better than you, and I'm just tolerating you. The fact that we must have organizations like the CCEJ to help us is an indicator that the problem is still here, and still strong.
We can, and should, focus on the relatively brief history of our own country. From slavery of African-Americans to subjugation of the native Americans, from importation of Chinese labor to internment of the Japanese in World War II, it's clear that we have yet to learn that prejudice is wrong. Oh, there are plenty of mea culpas sprinkled in over the years, but we always seem to reset to the lowest common denominator of race relations.
I went to high school and spent a fair chunk of young adulthood in southern Colorado. In that part of the world, Mexican-Americans/Hispanics were the majority minority, and illegal immigration was the hot-button topic (sound familiar?). I started my newspaper career there, and spent plenty of time trying to explain just what was going on regarding race relations. Both the original settlers of that land — who came from Mexico — and the white settlers who "tamed" that same land felt they were entitled to dominance.
Not much changed during my time there except, I hope, my learning more about this race relations thing. Last time I checked, the situation there had not changed.
Okay, I've avoided the current situation as long as I can. And here's a fact that might make you as cynical as me.
The Watts Riots, sometimes called the Watts Rebellion, took place in 1965 — right in the middle of the racial revolution that was supposed to change everything. Then, 27 years later in 1992, the Rodney King Riots were sparked when white police officers were absolved of responsibility after they beat a black man. Today, 28 years later, the entire country is boiling over after a string of black people's deaths at the hands of police culminates in what can only be called the spectacle of an unarmed black man being killed by a police officer while others watched.
I have yet to hear a single person defend the police officer responsible for George Floyd's death. (I do avoid certain websites, I admit.) I may have heard one person advocating "burning it down," or defending looters who took advantage of protests to vandalize, destroy and steal.
What I have heard is a lot of lip service about how things must change. I've also heard lots of condemning of the looters, lots of complaints that city officials didn't recognize the potential for violence, more complaints about how the violence was handled once it started and a lot of "we'll do better next time."
You've heard me say, perhaps too often, that you have to concentrate on the things you can change. That's usually your own actions and not much more. I'm not saying that Police Chief Robert Luna or Mayor Robert Garcia couldn't or shouldn't have done better in avoiding or containing the great damage done Sunday. I am saying I'd probably focus more attention on those who turned out Monday to clean things up.
I received a note from a good friend with a suggestion. I know she wouldn't want it traced back to her, so I'll just give it to you in hopes you'll consider taking the advice.
Check your implicit bias and racism at the door, and see what you've done to help our community lately.
Then we can go back to trying to learn.