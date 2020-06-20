We’ve been at this for three months now.
Sort of hard to believe, isn’t it? That’s a quarter of a year — a full season, if we had seasons in Southern California.
It, of course, is the shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus causes a serious disease, easily transmissible by simply breathing. It’s serious enough some people die.
So the powers that be decided the best way to combat it, at least until someone could invent a vaccine to protect us, was to keep us away from each other.
I’d still like to talk to those powers to understand, but that’s another column.
I’m talking today about time. Three months of time.
In that period of isolating at home, we’ve run through Easter, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. Cherished holiday traditions were put aside, at least for one year.
I’m sure that if that keeps our loved ones around to celebrate with next year, the sacrifice is worth it. Still…
A quarter of a year is an important length of time in economic terms — so important they just call it quarter, as in “if we don’t make our numbers this quarter, changes will be made.”
Lots of people didn’t make their numbers this past quarter.
Government leaders on every level tried to respond. People were told they wouldn’t get evicted if they didn’t make rent, they wouldn’t get foreclosed if they didn’t make the mortgage payment. There are ramifications to that down the road, but first things first.
The government literally gave money away in an attempt to keep the economy — and families — from collapsing completely. They made forgivable loans (I think that’s an oxymoron, but no time for that now) in a too-often futile attempt to keep businesses in business.
Do you wonder where all that money is coming from? Me too. But I’ve heard it compared to buying groceries with your credit card —you know you’ll have to pay it back some day, but if the alternative is watching your kids go hungry, what would you do? Me too. Again.
I’m not complaining. Well, yes I am, at least a little bit. I’m tired of it all. It’s been three months, for crying out loud.
I miss seeing people smile — we’re all hiding behind masks. I miss a hug, heck, even a handshake would be something, wouldn’t it?
It’s taken three months, but it’s finally dawning on me that we are never going to be “the way we were.” The way we work is going to be different (I’m beginning to hate the phrase home office), the way we play is going to be different, the way we worship is going to be different, the way we do anything is going to be different.
And maybe that’s the root cause of this unsettled feeling we all seem to be experiencing. We’re being forced to change — and you know how badly we all react to change.
Sometimes, change is badly needed, as the protests against police brutality and societal racism so aptly point out. That doesn’t make it easy — as the protests also point out.
One advantage of being a person of my advanced age is the ability to look back and realize that we — both the personal we and the societal we — have gone through change before and survived. Sometimes we were even made better by it.
The trick is to remember to use that advantage. If there ever was a time to take a deep breath, trust in God and let it all happen, this is it.
What was that British phrase that was so popular? I remember now. Keep calm and carry on.
Now if I can just remember that again tomorrow.