Have you got your vaccination yet? Me neither.
It turns out it may be a month or two or three before us normal folk get a shot at getting a shot. To be fair, the health head honchos have been warning it will take time to inoculate all 328 million or so people in the U.S. of A.
Also to be fair, it seems that sort of hokey Project Warp Drive thing actually worked. This is the fastest any vaccine has ever been developed. By far. Credit where credit is due.
But back to me, or make that us. After 10 months of Stay at Home mask wearing and not congregating, it should come as no surprise that we have become impatient. I know I want everyone inoculated NOW so we can get back to our real lives NOW.
But what's that cliché? All good things come to he who waits?
I believe that, but that doesn't make the waiting any easier.
In reality, we will stay in this desperate fight against the coronavirus for at least a few more months. More people will die, are dying now, even though the formula for a vaccine or three is available to protect from infection.
It's just too hard to make enough of the stuff and get it to each of the 328 million Americans, let alone the 7.8 billion humans worldwide. Apparently, it's not like sending an email or a computer virus.
In the meantime, we still have to go through all the procedures — masks, washing hands, social distancing, and staying out of restaurants (I know, I know) in the vague hope we're cutting down on the number of people who get sick or die. Considering how bad this current surge has become, it's tough to believe a mask is going to matter, but it does.
But my spirit still was lifted while watching a nurse get the first shot. It's a sign of better things to come, a sign of hope that we can emerge out of this pandemic wilderness.
Do I really need to point out how symbolic it is that this is happening at this time of year? Okay, I will anyway.
Christmas is specifically a sign of hope for all humankind. The birth of Jesus Christ was the fulfillment of promises made, an end to centuries of waiting.
Yet the world didn't just miraculously become a better place at the moment of Christ's birth. Even the most devout of believers had to wait for another 30 years before Christ's ministry would begin.
And Christians still are waiting today; waiting for the second coming of Christ to truly change the world.
Okay, I know many of you don't believe as I do, and scoff at such things as salvation, or even a living God. But I'll bet you are waiting for the world to change for the better, no matter what that better looks like for you.
Either way, it would seem prudent to live the best life we can, to protect ourselves and others while we wait for enough people to be vaccinated that we don't have to fear COVID-19 any longer.
So until we all get stuck in our collective arm, I have one thing to say.
Wear your mask, dammit.