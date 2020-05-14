According to our Pledge of Allegiance, we are "one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
I have no problem with that. It comes as no surprise that I like the "under God" part, and I'm all in favor of the idea of liberty and justice for all.
But clearly, that's a concept, not a reality. And before you get your dander up, I'm not talking about our president's actions.
I'm talking about the current worldwide foe, the coronavirus. I realize it is hard to pull much of anything out of the constant COVID-19 drumbeat, but I've noticed a couple of comparisons, and I'd like to share.
As most of you know, I hale from Colorado, and most of my children and grandchildren are still there. I'm Californian and Long Beachian through and through these days, but I still keep an eye on the news from Colorado.
So I know, as most of you don't, that Colorado is coming out of lockdown. Even the one truly urban/suburban area in the state, Denver and environs, has dropped it Stay at Home order.
In other words, they believe they have peaked, and are going down the other side. As we start talking about relaxing restrictions here, too, I thought it might be a good time to compare.
Like most of us, I've been watching the case numbers. It's a good thing to do if you're looking to spot a trend — that suffocating flattening the curve thing.
But there's this competition aspect to it, as well. It might be due to the lack of sports, but I can't help myself. I compare the numbers to see who's "winning."
Winning here is like keeping score in golf — lower is better. That's important.
According to what I could find Tuesday, Colorado has found 19,777 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 987 people have died. That's for the entire state of Colorado.
In Los Angeles County, the tally of positive cases is 32,258. Our death count is 1,569.
That's one county versus an entire state.
To be fair, there are nearly twice as many people living in Los Angeles County then there are in the entire state of Colorado — 10.12 million to 5.76 million. So if my rusty statistics skills are correct, Los Angeles County's actually doing better than Colorado, at least in term of deaths per 1,000 people. That's something good, right?
Now if you have been watching the East Coast — and it's virtually impossible to avoid it if you pay any attention to news, you'll know that New York state is pretty much the worst in the nation, and New York City is the worst of the worst — more than 24,000 deaths there, according to most counts. The NYC population? 8.4 million.
To say New York is worse than Los Angeles is an understatement of considerable magnitude. There are lots of factors, from density to early awareness and response.
But that's sort of the point I'm trying to get to here. This kind of comparison can be made for pretty much every state, every major metropolis. And every case is different.
Like it or not, the number of deaths and the approach to the coronavirus is directly related. And the disparities are because every state had its own response.
It certainly hasn't felt we were one indivisible nation, coronavirus task force or no coronavirus task force. I wish it were different.
But all things considered, I'm pretty happy I'm right where I am. Thanks, California.