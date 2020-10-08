I doubt many people would try to say Long Beach has enough housing, let alone affordable housing.
Cost of living is the primary reason for the exodus from our fair city, and Southern California in general. And, if possible, the situation is even worse in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
So it should come as no surprise that affordable housing edicts have been a focus of the state legislature for the last two years or more. It’s also why our city leaders worked toward and ultimately passed changes in requirements for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), sometimes called granny flats, to make it much easier to build one.
And, despite the current proclivity to find nefarious motives in government actions, I believe those actions were taken as good faith efforts to address a problem.
But.
There’s always a but in these things, isn’t there? It’s called unintended consequences.
For example, a month ago I wrote a story about a house owner in La Marina Estates. (Where do they get these names? There’s no marina anywhere near the neighborhood.)
This owner has expansion plans for his house, and is going to add an ADU above the garage, too. The result will be an 11-bedroom home, with plans to rent to students — the Cal State Long Beach campus is a couple of blocks away.
Neighbors in this single-family area were less than thrilled. They organized, and started looking for ways to stop the project.
It looks like they are going to strike out.
That state legislation mentioned above encourages building more housing with fewer restrictions, and pretty much ties city administrators’ hands, let alone allowing neighbors to do anything.
This is despite the fact the only parking connected to the expanded house is a two-car garage. The state waives any parking requirements as long as the housing is semi-close to mass transit, and Long Beach’s transit system qualifies.
Jump forward to this week. Another state agency, the California Coastal Commission, will be hearing an appeal today, Thursday, about the conversion of a garage into an ADU on the Peninsula.
The Peninsula Neighborhood Association is appealing that decision. Converting the garage would eliminate a parking space or two, and someone moving in would increase the parking demand by at least one car, maybe two.
The state was the only place for an appeal because the local and state laws now allow for the addition of Accessory Dwelling Units without complying with existing zoning or planning requirements. But the Peninsula is in the Coastal Zone, giving the Coastal Commission some jurisdiction.
Braden Phillips, PNA board president, admits that one conversion isn’t going to suddenly destroy the Peninsula ambiance.
But.
“What is of serious concern is the precedent-setting value this decision will have on Long Beach and other coastal communities throughout the state,” Phillips said in a letter to his members. He notes that ADUs for rent in the beach area are unlikely to add to “affordable housing units.”
There’s no telling what the Coastal Commission will do — it is the least predictable governing board I’ve ever seen. But even if they side with the Peninsula folk and deny the permit, that does nothing for the rest of the city. That ship sailed with the local ADU law, and is sinking out of sight at the state level.
Come to think of it, I’m not so sure the consequence of reducing available parking is all that unintended. Here’s why.
There is a clear effort by both staff and elected leaders to get people out of cars today. That’s true both locally and on the state level.
Don’t believe it? I can prove it with just two four-letter words.
Bike lane.
Federal, state and county money is available to cities — as long as adding bike lanes is part of the project. There has not been a street project in Long Beach for several years without a bike lane component.
These people are making housing laws too. Just sayin’.