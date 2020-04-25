I'm beating my head against the wall — the dogs hate it when I do that — trying to come up with something to write about that isn't coronavirus related.
It's springtime. I'd love to talk about baseball. But they haven't thrown out the first pitch yet —because of coronavirus.
I know. You ought to see how my yard is growing, thanks to all that rain. The roses are blooming, the apple tree already has apples and I haven't killed a single plant in my baby garden, at least so far.
I think it's the rain, anyway. It might have something to do with the fact I've been spending all weekend every weekend working in the yard. I can't do much else — because of the coronavirus.
I could report about how my now not-so-new smart watch is thrilled that I'm walking seven days a week instead of five. Come to think of it, the dogs are pretty happy about that, too.
How have I managed such a feat? I can't go to 6 a.m. Bible study, or do my once-a-week before dawn stint at the office — because of the coronavirus.
How about the impact on the spousal relationship with me working from home? I wish I could say I understand all those jokes about getting the retired man something to do so he's out of his wife's way.
But the reality is that I get dirty looks when she walks by the open door where the computer resides. I swear I'm not working much more than I did when I had to go to the office to do it. I think it's just that I'm doing it where Maria can see me now, and it reminds her constantly that I spend more time with my work than with her.
I'm not to blame. It's because of the coronavirus.
Let's talk about my latest plan to lose weight. Staying at home is a good reason to start a new workout regime, right? The problem is, the refrigerator is on the way to the garage, where the workout equipment resides. It's also close to that room where the computer lives.
I can't admit it's my fault I lose the battle and stop at the refrigerator. It's because of the coronavirus.
I'd talk about how great the theater scene is in Long Beach, or the new stuff the symphony is doing, or how impressive the Museum of Art's makeover of the downtown space is or even how much that Measure B money will do. But all the actors, musicians, artists, etc. are staying at home. And there's no Measure B money to be had, at least until the hotels reopen.
It's because of the coronavirus.
I wish I could say my mind will come out of quarantine soon, and I'll be able to deliver a brilliant column to you. But I can't. Because of the coronavirus.