A few comments about last week's column on Measure A made me realize some folks don't understand that this particular space includes my opinion, and my opinion only.
It does not represent in any way the opinion of the newspaper or the other people who work here. That's why it's called a column, and is on the commentary page.
Which reminds me, letters to the editor are the writers' opinions, not the paper's. The same goes for the Another View column — that's why it's called "Another View."
So this is me talking, okay?
That said, voting yes on Measure B is a no-brainer. Seriously, this initiative should pass unanimously.
Those cynical folk who are certain the government is out to get them should be happy — no money from this Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT or hotel bed tax) increase stays in city government coffers.
Those other cynical folk who hear the word tax and immediately go ballistic should be able to handle this one — they don't have to pay a dime. At least they don't unless they like to stay in hotels in the same city they live in.
Those really cynical folk who don't believe there should be any public support for arts and culture could — well, I don't have an answer for that one. Maybe they could look at it as tourists supporting the city's soul, which is pretty much what will happen.
If you are reading this column, I suspect you already know what Measure B is. But I'm going to explain it anyway, just so I know what I'm trying to talk about.
Measure B on the March 3 ballot would increase Long Beach's Transient Occupancy Tax by 1 percent. The TOT is charged when someone rents a room in a hotel for the night. It's more of a surcharge than a tax — have you ever paid a resort fee? It's like that.
Long Beach's TOT currently is 12%. Half of that goes to the city's general fund, with the other half going to the Special Advertising and Promotion Fund in the city manager's budget. That's where the money comes from to pay the Convention & Visitors Bureau for its work.
This extra 1% will be spit in half too. One half will go to an infrastructure fund for the Long Beach Entertainment and Convention Center, the hub of action for those visitors staying in hotel rooms. That makes good sense, doesn't it?
The other half would go to support arts and cultural organizations in the city. It would mean about $1 million more a year, going primarily to the larger arts organizations.
What it really would mean is a chance for some of these nonprofit arts groups to stop worrying for a minute about keeping the doors open and concentrate on presenting the best possible performances, exhibits and more. Oh, and it also would provide the chance to expand arts education programs in and out of our schools.
I have a suggestion. Instead of calling it a bed tax, or the cumbersome transient occupancy tax, let's call it a quality of life surcharge. People visiting our fair city want it to stay fair, right? So a small donation to maintain and improve the quality of life here makes sense.
And yes, this is personal. A couple of decades ago, I tried to advance sharing the TOT with the arts, along with a number of other potential sources of public support. I guess it wasn't the right time. Direct public art support hasn't hit the $1 million mark since then.
But the time is right now. Even the hotel operators, the very people who will be impacted if any impact is felt, support Measure B.
It's a no-brainer.